Coinme Has Launched 23 Bitcoin-Enabled Kiosks In Vermont

Coinme, a cryptocurrency cash-exchange in the U.S., has officially launched 23 bitcoin-enabled Coinstar kiosks in Vermont, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

“Freedom and Unity’ is the official motto of Vermont and a perfect embodiment of why bitcoin was established,” said Neil Bergquist, CEO of Coinme.

“Cash access to cryptocurrencies offers an opportunity for financial freedom to those that would not otherwise have it. Trusted and easy-to-use onramps like the ones Coinme provides are critical for the widespread adoption of digital currencies,” Bergquist continued.

Coinme’s expansion into Vermont brings the Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks to 49 states with over 9,500 locations in the U.S. Coinme’s network allows users across the nation to trade cash for bitcoin in a simple and friendly way.

Coinme was the first to launch a state-licensed bitcoin ATM in the U.S. in 2014. Now, Coinme also enables legacy financial institutions the ability to offer the sale of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Coinme’s seasoned experience allows the financial institutions they help to operate in a regulatory-compliant and low-cost manner.

“With Coinme, we are providing a vital bridge for people to participate in the digital economy,” said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar. “We’re excited to continue our partnership and build upon our existing footprint to bitcoin-enable even more Coinstar kiosks across the country.”

Buying bitcoin at a Coinme kiosk is a simple four-step process. First, create a Coinme account. Second, find a nearby kiosk. Third, insert cash into the kiosk (currently not accepting coins). Lastly, receive your bitcoin.

The kiosks will be located at select Shaw’s, Hannaford Supermarkets and Tops Friendly Markets grocery stores allowing Vermont residents quick access to bitcoin through cash transactions.

