CoinDesk Live Recap: The DAO Hack Is Still a Mystery

The DAO exploit of 2016 was a $55 million heist that forever altered Ethereumâs trajectory.

On Tuesday, CoinDesk Live gathered a handful of blockchain veterans to look back at the incident. Cornell computer science professor Emin GÃ¼n Sirer, white-hat hacker Griff Green and MyEtherWallet founder Taylor Monahan were joined by Bloomberg reporter Matt Leising to unpack the hackâs lingering mysteries.

Beyond leading to a contentious hard fork and the creation of Ethereum Classic, The DAO hack laid bare core issues relating to blockchain development.

As GÃ¼n Sirer put it on Tuesday: âIs code law or do these systems serve human purposes?â

To recap: After 3.6 million ether (ETH) was stolen from The DAO in June 2016, Ethereum developers eventually reached consensus to turn back the clock, reverse the theft transactions and restore usersâ lost funds. This rollback could only be implemented through a network-wide change called a hard fork. The fork split the blockchain in two, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic, each with differing views of the âimmutabilityâ of distributed ledger systems.

Tuesdayâs conversation offered first-person tales of the hack and its aftermath.

âA group of trusted Ethereum hackers got together to try to stop the bleeding,â Green said. âWe werenât very successful at stopping the bleeding, honestly, but at one point it just stopped. Several hours later the hacker only took about 30% of the ether in The Dao and then just stopped â and we werenât sure exactly why.â

The group figured out how to hack the system as well, Green said, protecting the remaining 70%.

Four years later, the lesson learned for blockchain protocols beyond Ethereum is that if you donât like the âlawâ of a particular chain, âyou can always fork out,â said Monahan, now CEO of MyCrypto.

GÃ¼n Sirer agreed. âThese monetary systems only have value to the extent they serve people. Code is not law, code is buggy, law is law,â he said.

The CoinDesk Live session was the second in a five-day run of live-streamed conversations. It comes as part of CoinDeskâsÂ cross-platform Ethereum at FiveÂ series.

