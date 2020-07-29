CoinDesk Live Recap: The DAO Hack Is Still a Mystery
The DAO exploit of 2016 was a $55 million heist that forever altered Ethereumâs trajectory.
On Tuesday, CoinDesk Live gathered a handful of blockchain veterans to look back at the incident. Cornell computer science professor Emin GÃ¼n Sirer, white-hat hacker Griff Green and MyEtherWallet founder Taylor Monahan were joined by Bloomberg reporter Matt Leising to unpack the hackâs lingering mysteries.
Beyond leading to a contentious hard fork and the creation of Ethereum Classic, The DAO hack laid bare core issues relating to blockchain development.
As GÃ¼n Sirer put it on Tuesday: âIs code law or do these systems serve human purposes?â
To recap: After 3.6 million ether (ETH) was stolen from The DAO in June 2016, Ethereum developers eventually reached consensus to turn back the clock, reverse the theft transactions and restore usersâ lost funds. This rollback could only be implemented through a network-wide change called a hard fork. The fork split the blockchain in two, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic, each with differing views of the âimmutabilityâ of distributed ledger systems.
Tuesdayâs conversation offered first-person tales of the hack and its aftermath.
âA group of trusted Ethereum hackers got together to try to stop the bleeding,â Green said. âWe werenât very successful at stopping the bleeding, honestly, but at one point it just stopped. Several hours later the hacker only took about 30% of the ether in The Dao and then just stopped â and we werenât sure exactly why.â
The group figured out how to hack the system as well, Green said, protecting the remaining 70%.
Four years later, the lesson learned for blockchain protocols beyond Ethereum is that if you donât like the âlawâ of a particular chain, âyou can always fork out,â said Monahan, now CEO of MyCrypto.
GÃ¼n Sirer agreed. âThese monetary systems only have value to the extent they serve people. Code is not law, code is buggy, law is law,â he said.
The CoinDesk Live session was the second in a five-day run of live-streamed conversations. It comes as part of CoinDeskâsÂ cross-platform Ethereum at FiveÂ series.
