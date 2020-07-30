CoinDesk Live Recap: Ethereum’s DeFi Luminaries Discuss What’s Next

For decentralized finance (DeFi) to make its mark, it must reach beyond the crypto bubble, said MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen.

âCompared to where weâre going next, weâve still just scratched the surface of what this technology will do,â Christensen, whose lending platform recently topped $1 billion in committed assets, said.

He was joined by fellow DeFi luminaries Robert Leshner and Hayden Adams on Wednesday in a live-streamed conversation on the state of the $3.8 billion DeFi market. The session, part of CoinDeskâs Ethereum at Five series, was moderated by reporter Will Foxley.

Related: CoinDesk Live Recap: The DAO Hack Is Still a Mystery

It will certainly be a hard row to hoe, but the craze for yield farming and other middleman-less innovations could yet subvert traditional lenders. To date, DeFi has arguably been Ethereumâs best use case.

âWeâre moving towards a world of mass tokenization, where everything that has value is going to be tokenized,â said Adams, the founder of Uniswap, a platform for exchanging ERC-20 tokens. âAt the moment it looks like Ethereum is at least in the lead in terms of where itâs going to be tokenized.â

Leshner, the founder of the Compound lending protocol, said DeFi has the potential to transform the opaque, expensive and slow systems of traditional finance.

âThe best things that work in traditional finance are the things that you know are there, they work, and theyâre not that exciting,â Leshner said. âCan you supply $100 million of assets and begin earning interest on them immediately? Or can you borrowÂ $100 million of assets instantaneously and note that the entire system works?â

Related: How DeFi Could Disrupt Traditional Finance, Feat. Sergey Nazarov

Read more: One Billion, Two Billion, Three Billion, Four? DeFiâs Knocking on TradFiâs Door

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.