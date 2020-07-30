CoinDesk Live Recap: Ethereum’s DeFi Luminaries Discuss What’s Next
For decentralized finance (DeFi) to make its mark, it must reach beyond the crypto bubble, said MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen.
âCompared to where weâre going next, weâve still just scratched the surface of what this technology will do,â Christensen, whose lending platform recently topped $1 billion in committed assets, said.
He was joined by fellow DeFi luminaries Robert Leshner and Hayden Adams on Wednesday in a live-streamed conversation on the state of the $3.8 billion DeFi market. The session, part of CoinDeskâs Ethereum at Five series, was moderated by reporter Will Foxley.
Related: CoinDesk Live Recap: The DAO Hack Is Still a Mystery
It will certainly be a hard row to hoe, but the craze for yield farming and other middleman-less innovations could yet subvert traditional lenders. To date, DeFi has arguably been Ethereumâs best use case.
âWeâre moving towards a world of mass tokenization, where everything that has value is going to be tokenized,â said Adams, the founder of Uniswap, a platform for exchanging ERC-20 tokens. âAt the moment it looks like Ethereum is at least in the lead in terms of where itâs going to be tokenized.â
Leshner, the founder of the Compound lending protocol, said DeFi has the potential to transform the opaque, expensive and slow systems of traditional finance.
âThe best things that work in traditional finance are the things that you know are there, they work, and theyâre not that exciting,â Leshner said. âCan you supply $100 million of assets and begin earning interest on them immediately? Or can you borrowÂ $100 million of assets instantaneously and note that the entire system works?â
Related: How DeFi Could Disrupt Traditional Finance, Feat. Sergey Nazarov
Read more: One Billion, Two Billion, Three Billion, Four? DeFiâs Knocking on TradFiâs Door
Related Stories
- DeFi Lender Aave Rolls Out Governance Token on Path to Decentralization
- Why DeFi on Ethereum Is Like Algorithmic Trading in the â90s
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.