CoinDesk Live Recap: Ethereum Culture, Explained

What makes Ethereum culture click?

Maker Foundation board member Tonya Evans and former ConsenSys chief marketing officer Amanda Cassatt joined CoinDesk senior reporter Leigh Cuen on Monday to discuss Ethereumâs ethos in an hourlong conversation streamed to the CoinDesk homepage.

âIn terms of its structure and what it accomplishes in the world, itâs by default a global movement,â Cassat said of the worldâs leading smart-contract blockchain.

Evans, also a law professor at Penn Stateâs Dickinson Law School, said Ethereum can yield a more equitable version of global finance. Inclusion is baked into the platform but shouldnât be taken for granted, she said.

âWe have a better chance with this system than we do with the existing infrastructure. But will this end up being a microcosm of tech and finance? In many ways, it looks like that now but there is promise.â

The CoinDesk Live session was the first in a five-day series of live-streamed conversations. It comes as part of CoinDeskâs Ethereum at Five package.

