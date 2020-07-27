CoinDesk Live Recap: Ethereum Culture, Explained
What makes Ethereum culture click?
Maker Foundation board member Tonya Evans and former ConsenSys chief marketing officer Amanda Cassatt joined CoinDesk senior reporter Leigh Cuen on Monday to discuss Ethereumâs ethos in an hourlong conversation streamed to the CoinDesk homepage.
âIn terms of its structure and what it accomplishes in the world, itâs by default a global movement,â Cassat said of the worldâs leading smart-contract blockchain.
Related: Market Wrap: Bitcoin Blasts Past $10,000; Ethereum Fees Up 550% in 2020
Read more: Ethereum as Lifestyle Brand: What Unicorns and Rainbows Are Really About
Evans, also a law professor at Penn Stateâs Dickinson Law School, said Ethereum can yield a more equitable version of global finance. Inclusion is baked into the platform but shouldnât be taken for granted, she said.
âWe have a better chance with this system than we do with the existing infrastructure. But will this end up being a microcosm of tech and finance? In many ways, it looks like that now but there is promise.â
The CoinDesk Live session was the first in a five-day series of live-streamed conversations. It comes as part of CoinDeskâs Ethereum at Five package.
Related Stories
- Ethereum as Lifestyle Brand: What Unicorns and Rainbows Are Really About
- Bitcoin Price Logs Two-Month High Above $10,000
- Everything You Need to Know About Ethereum 2.0
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.