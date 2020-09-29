Cryptocurrencies

CoinDesk Live: Can Old Schools Teach New Tech?

Ben Schiller CoinDesk
Watch live onÃÂ CoinDesk.com,ÃÂ TwitterÃÂ andÃÂ YouTube.

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 | 4 p.m. ET

Speakers:
Reuben Youngblom, Stanford

1st panel
Whitney Griffiths, Microsoft and Howard
Adam Patel, Loyola, TokenDaily and Midwest Blockchain Consortium
Arshdeep Singh, UT Dallas Blockchain Club
Rob Klages, Gator Blockchain Club, University of Florida

2nd panel
Ashlie Meredith, Mousebelt
Erick Pinos, Blockchain Education Network
Tyler Wellener, BlockVenture Coalition
Cameron Dennis, Blockchain Acceleration Foundation

The episode concludes with an interview with the winning school.

