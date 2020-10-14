CoinDesk Joins IMF, CFTC, Swiss FINMA at DC Fintech Week
Speakers:
Douglas Arner, University of Hong Kong
Sunayna Tuteja , TD Ameritrade
John Cho, Ground X
Simon Hawkins, Latham & Watkins LLP
Alan Xin, CoinDesk China
Moderator: Michael Barr, University of Michigan
