CoinDesk Confidential: Kristin Smith
The Proust Questionnaire – an old-style magazine format popular in the French novelist's day – asks a series of personal, philosophical and prosaic questions that, in theory, present a side of a person not often seen. Here, Kristin Smith, the heart, soul and often face of industry lobbying group The Blockchain Association, reveals something of her "true nature" and the crypto industry. Smith is a speaker at CoinDesk's Consensus festival, June 9-12, in Austin, TX.
Do you own bitcoin?
Yes
Do you own dogecoin?
No
What about SHIB?
No
Where are you from?
California
Greatest fear?
Spiders
Greatest joy?
Lattes
What is the quality you most like in a man/woman/person?
Sense of humor
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Patience
Do you often remember your dreams?
Yes
Do you like lemons?
Yes
Is crypto still blossoming?
Yes!
Is crypto an ugly duck?
No
Should Elon Musk run Twitter?
Yes
Should countries be run as companies?
Yes
In 100 years, will there be more or fewer monies?
Fewer
Is the U.S. dollar a Ponzi scheme?
No
Is everything [a Ponzi scheme]?
Option 1
Who is your favorite politician? Why?
Tom Emmer [Republican, U.S. representative from Minnesota] because he’s been with us since the beginning.
Is Bitcoin forever?
Yes
Which living person do you most admire?
My mom
What is your idea of perfect happiness?
A vacation
Ću vi parolas esperanton?
Huh?
Do what you want or do what you must?
What you must
Would you choose a green thumb or the absolute guarantee you will never get gangrene?
Absolute guarantee
What is your best characteristic?
My responsiveness
What characteristic do you most deplore in yourself?
My responsiveness
Do you use a hardware wallet?
Yes
Greatest extravagance?
Bergdorf’s
Your worst regret?
Grad school
Favorite TV show?
"Sex and the City"
Any words of wisdom?
Getting back to people is 90% of the job.
You can have one historical figure over for coffee. Who do you choose?
Satoshi, duh
Jack Dorsey wanted a “Blue Sky” for Twitter; should the web only be built on open protocols?
Yes
Approximate size – depth and width – of the largest hole you’ve dug?
Still digging
What is your greatest achievement?
The Blockchain Association
AI. To be pursued?
No
Your current state of mind?
Happy
Would you choose to live forever? Why or why not?
Yes - too much to do.
Do cars look like faces to you?
No
Dogs or cats?
Neither
Can dogs smile?
Yes
Who is your favorite singer?
Elton John
Napkins: for or against them?
For
Do you have a library card?
No
How is the weather today?
Nice
On what occasion do you lie?
Never!
What do you most dislike about your appearance?
Hair
Which living person do you most despise?
Better not say
Do you write a list before grocery shopping?
No
If you could be safely catapulted somewhere, would you prefer to walk?
Beach
Do you own an article of clothing that could be called indigo?
Yeah
Bees see ultraviolet; do you see the same world (or most of it)?
Yes
New York or San Francisco bagels?
New York
How many glasses of water do you drink per day?
8
Are birds real?
Yes
What drives you?
Coffee
Would you ever drive a red convertible regularly?
Yeah
What or who is the greatest love of your life?
Crypto
Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
Better not say
What’s your strongest-held belief that would get you "canceled"?
Masks
What’s the funniest/smartest tweet you’ve seen that can recall off the top of your head?
Something from Frank
Single favorite meme?
Unknown
If you could be granted one superpower, what would it be?
Flying
How would you like to die?
In my sleep
In three words or fewer, what is currently the largest detriment to society?
Better not say
In three words or fewer, what is currently the greatest hope for society?
Good crypto policy
