The Proust Questionnaire – an old-style magazine format popular in the French novelist's day – asks a series of personal, philosophical and prosaic questions that, in theory, present a side of a person not often seen. Here, Kristin Smith, the heart, soul and often face of industry lobbying group The Blockchain Association, reveals something of her "true nature" and the crypto industry. Smith is a speaker at CoinDesk's Consensus festival, June 9-12, in Austin, TX.

Do you own bitcoin?

Yes

Do you own dogecoin?

No

What about SHIB?

No

Where are you from?

California

Greatest fear?

Spiders

Greatest joy?

Lattes

What is the quality you most like in a man/woman/person?

Sense of humor

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Patience

Do you often remember your dreams?

Yes

Do you like lemons?

Yes

Is crypto still blossoming?

Yes!

Is crypto an ugly duck?

No

Should Elon Musk run Twitter?

Yes

Should countries be run as companies?

Yes

In 100 years, will there be more or fewer monies?

Fewer

Is the U.S. dollar a Ponzi scheme?

No

Is everything [a Ponzi scheme]?

Option 1

Who is your favorite politician? Why?

Tom Emmer [Republican, U.S. representative from Minnesota] because he’s been with us since the beginning.

Is Bitcoin forever?

Yes

Which living person do you most admire?

My mom

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

A vacation

Ću vi parolas esperanton?

Huh?

Do what you want or do what you must?

What you must

Would you choose a green thumb or the absolute guarantee you will never get gangrene?

Absolute guarantee

What is your best characteristic?

My responsiveness

What characteristic do you most deplore in yourself?

My responsiveness

Do you use a hardware wallet?

Yes

Greatest extravagance?

Bergdorf’s

Your worst regret?

Grad school

Favorite TV show?

"Sex and the City"

Any words of wisdom?

Getting back to people is 90% of the job.

You can have one historical figure over for coffee. Who do you choose?

Satoshi, duh

Jack Dorsey wanted a “Blue Sky” for Twitter; should the web only be built on open protocols?

Yes

Approximate size – depth and width – of the largest hole you’ve dug?

Still digging

What is your greatest achievement?

The Blockchain Association

AI. To be pursued?

No

Your current state of mind?

Happy

Would you choose to live forever? Why or why not?

Yes - too much to do.

Do cars look like faces to you?

No

Dogs or cats?

Neither

Can dogs smile?

Yes

Who is your favorite singer?

Elton John

Napkins: for or against them?

For

Do you have a library card?

No

How is the weather today?

Nice

On what occasion do you lie?

Never!

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

Hair

Which living person do you most despise?

Better not say

Do you write a list before grocery shopping?

No

If you could be safely catapulted somewhere, would you prefer to walk?

Beach

Do you own an article of clothing that could be called indigo?

Yeah

Bees see ultraviolet; do you see the same world (or most of it)?

Yes

New York or San Francisco bagels?

New York

How many glasses of water do you drink per day?

8

Are birds real?

Yes

What drives you?

Coffee

Would you ever drive a red convertible regularly?

Yeah

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

Crypto

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Better not say

What’s your strongest-held belief that would get you "canceled"?

Masks

What’s the funniest/smartest tweet you’ve seen that can recall off the top of your head?

Something from Frank

Single favorite meme?

Unknown

If you could be granted one superpower, what would it be?

Flying

How would you like to die?

In my sleep

In three words or fewer, what is currently the largest detriment to society?

Better not say

In three words or fewer, what is currently the greatest hope for society?

Good crypto policy

