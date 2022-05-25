CoinDesk Confidential: Jesse Johnson
The Proust Questionnaire – an old-style magazine format popular in the French novelist's day – asks a series of personal, philosophical and prosaic questions that, in theory, present a side of a person not often seen. Here, Jesse Johnson, the founder behind Aavegotchi, a community-owned blockchain game, reveals something of his "true nature" and the crypto industry. Johnson is a speaker at CoinDesk's Consensus festival this June. Learn more here.
Do you own bitcoin?
Yes
Do you own dogecoin?
Used to
What about SHIB?
No
Where are you from?
The Midwest
Greatest fear?
Shaming my family
Greatest joy?
Shared success
What is the quality you most like in a man/woman/person?
Creativity
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Conformity
Do you often remember your dreams?
Yes
Do you like lemons?
yes
Is crypto still blossoming?
Yes
Is crypto an ugly duck?
No
Should Elon Musk run Twitter?
Yes
Should countries be run as companies?
No
In 100 years, will there be more or fewer monies?
More
Is the U.S. dollar a Ponzi scheme?
Absolutely yes
Is everything? [a Ponzi scheme]
Option 1
Who is your favorite politician? Why?
Ron Paul. Honesty, integrity, consistency and wisdom.
Is Bitcoin forever?
Yes
Which living person do you most admire?
Michael Jordan
What is your idea of perfect happiness?
Loving family, financial and environmental (not green) security
Ću vi parolas esperanton?
Chill dude
Do what you want or do what you must?
Do what you must
Would you choose a green thumb or the absolute guarantee you will never get gangrene?
Green thumb
What is your best characteristic?
Adventurousness
What characteristic do you most deplore in yourself?
Shyness
Do you use a hardware wallet?
Yes
Greatest extravagance?
A second home
Your worst regret?
Time wasted on vices
Favorite TV show? (What you're watching now?)
Westworld
Any words of wisdom?
Get out of your comfort zone
You can have one historical figure over for coffee, who do you choose?
Benjamin Franklin
Jack Dorsey wanted a “Blue Sky” for Twitter; should the web only be built on open protocols?
Mostly agree
Approximate size – depth and width – of the largest hole you’ve dug?
A few feet on the beach
What is your greatest achievement?
Aavegotchi
AI. To be pursued?
Cautiously
Your current state of mind?
Optimistic
Would you choose to live forever? Why or why not?
Sure
Do cars look like faces to you?
No
Dogs or cats?
Cats
Can dogs smile?
Yes
Who is your favorite singer?
Jack White
Napkins: for or against them?
For, i need them
Do you have a library card?
Yes
How is the weather today?
Sunny
On what occasion do you lie?
Soften the blow
What do you most dislike about your appearance?
Giant forehead
Which living person do you most despise?
Klaus Schwab
Do you write a list before grocery shopping?
I dont write but i carry one with me
If you could be safely catapulted somewhere, would you prefer to walk?
I like walking
Do you own an article of clothing that could be called indigo?
No
Bees see ultraviolet; do you see the same world (or most of it)?
Wut
New York or San Francisco bagels?
New york
How many glasses of water do you drink per day?
8?
Are birds real?
Yes
What drives you?
Competitiveness
Would you ever drive a red convertible regularly?
Yes
What or who is the greatest love of your life?
My wife
Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
Epic
What’s your strongest-held belief that would get you "canceled"?
I aint sharing that lol
What’s the funniest/smartest tweet you’ve seen that can recall off the top of your head?
Whatever degenspartan most recently tweeted
Single favorite meme?
Are ya winning son?
If you could be granted one superpower, what would it be?
Flight
How would you like to die?
Peacefully, comfortably
In three words or fewer, what is currently the largest detriment to society?
Envy
In three words or fewer, what is currently the greatest hope for society?
Freedom of communication
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.