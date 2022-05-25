CoinDesk Confidential: Jesse Johnson

The Proust Questionnaire – an old-style magazine format popular in the French novelist's day – asks a series of personal, philosophical and prosaic questions that, in theory, present a side of a person not often seen. Here, Jesse Johnson, the founder behind Aavegotchi, a community-owned blockchain game, reveals something of his "true nature" and the crypto industry. Johnson is a speaker at CoinDesk's Consensus festival this June. Learn more here.

Do you own bitcoin?

Yes

Do you own dogecoin?

Used to

What about SHIB?

No

Where are you from?

The Midwest

Greatest fear?

Shaming my family

Greatest joy?

Shared success

What is the quality you most like in a man/woman/person?

Creativity

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Conformity

Do you often remember your dreams?

Yes

Do you like lemons?

yes

Is crypto still blossoming?

Yes

Is crypto an ugly duck?

No

Should Elon Musk run Twitter?

Yes

Should countries be run as companies?

No

In 100 years, will there be more or fewer monies?

More

Is the U.S. dollar a Ponzi scheme?

Absolutely yes

Is everything? [a Ponzi scheme]

Option 1

Who is your favorite politician? Why?

Ron Paul. Honesty, integrity, consistency and wisdom.

Is Bitcoin forever?

Yes

Which living person do you most admire?

Michael Jordan

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Loving family, financial and environmental (not green) security

Ću vi parolas esperanton?

Chill dude

Do what you want or do what you must?

Do what you must

Would you choose a green thumb or the absolute guarantee you will never get gangrene?

Green thumb

What is your best characteristic?

Adventurousness

What characteristic do you most deplore in yourself?

Shyness

Do you use a hardware wallet?

Yes

Greatest extravagance?

A second home

Your worst regret?

Time wasted on vices

Favorite TV show? (What you're watching now?)

Westworld

Any words of wisdom?

Get out of your comfort zone

You can have one historical figure over for coffee, who do you choose?

Benjamin Franklin

Jack Dorsey wanted a “Blue Sky” for Twitter; should the web only be built on open protocols?

Mostly agree

Approximate size – depth and width – of the largest hole you’ve dug?

A few feet on the beach

What is your greatest achievement?

Aavegotchi

AI. To be pursued?

Cautiously

Your current state of mind?

Optimistic

Would you choose to live forever? Why or why not?

Sure

Do cars look like faces to you?

No

Dogs or cats?

Cats

Can dogs smile?

Yes

Who is your favorite singer?

Jack White

Napkins: for or against them?

For, i need them

Do you have a library card?

Yes

How is the weather today?

Sunny

On what occasion do you lie?

Soften the blow

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

Giant forehead

Which living person do you most despise?

Klaus Schwab

Do you write a list before grocery shopping?

I dont write but i carry one with me

If you could be safely catapulted somewhere, would you prefer to walk?

I like walking

Do you own an article of clothing that could be called indigo?

No

Bees see ultraviolet; do you see the same world (or most of it)?

Wut

New York or San Francisco bagels?

New york

How many glasses of water do you drink per day?

8?

Are birds real?

Yes

What drives you?

Competitiveness

Would you ever drive a red convertible regularly?

Yes

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My wife

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Epic

What’s your strongest-held belief that would get you "canceled"?

I aint sharing that lol

What’s the funniest/smartest tweet you’ve seen that can recall off the top of your head?

Whatever degenspartan most recently tweeted

Single favorite meme?

Are ya winning son?

If you could be granted one superpower, what would it be?

Flight

How would you like to die?

Peacefully, comfortably

In three words or fewer, what is currently the largest detriment to society?

Envy

In three words or fewer, what is currently the greatest hope for society?

Freedom of communication

