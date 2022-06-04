CoinDesk Confidential: Bradley Miles

Bradley Miles, co-founder of social token infrastructure platform Roll, owns bitcoin, does not own DOGE and thinks in 100 years there will be fewer currencies. His platform is built for the creator economy, it allows anyone to mint a token to monetize their brands and reward communities. Miles, a speaker at the Consensus festival, is the latest to answer CoinDesk Confidential, our updated version of the Proust Questionnaire. The original survey was popularized, but not invented, by the French novelist about a century ago, and seeks to arrive at an understanding of someone's "true nature" by asking a series of mundane and thought-provoking questions. You can take the questionnaire, updated for the crypto age, here.

Do you own bitcoin?

Heck yeah.

Do you own dogecoin?

Nope.

What about SHIB?

Nope, there will be many "SHIBs" in the next five years or so, no staying power.

Where are you from?

New Yawk

Greatest fear?

We aren't ethically thinking about technology enough. No one (aside from Tristan Harris) is really thinking about the ethics of technology at scale.

Greatest joy?

We are truly building the technology of the future, it's a dream! We also get a front row seat and get to talk to the smartest folks!

What is the quality you most like in a man/woman/person?

Honestly and the ability to at least have conversations 5 years in the future

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Beauty

Do you often remember your dreams?

I remember my dreams may once every 3 years. In a dream 3 years ago I ran into a room with a bunch of spiders and cobwebs and in the most recent dream I remember, I lost all my teeth. What does it all mean?!

Do you like lemons?

I love lemons and lemon juice as well 🍋

Is crypto still blossoming?

This is like asking if the internet is still blossoming. Of course! for at least the next 20 years.

Is crypto an ugly duck?

Maybe like the Internet was an ugly duck from like 1990 - 1994

Should Elon Musk run Twitter?

I don't have a preference here. I think it could go horribly wrong or beautifully correct. At the end of the day it's just a platform.

Should countries be run as companies?

Wow, hmmm, not sure.

In 100 years, will there be more or fewer monies?

hahaha. Nooooooo.

Is the U.S. dollar a Ponzi scheme?

Read the Fiat Standard. It analyzes USD through tokenomics and thinks of other fiat coins (pounds etc.) as Layer 2 coins that settle on layer 1 (USD). I think USD will be around for at least the next few centuries and is not a ponzi

Who is your favorite politician? Why?

I think maybe Andrew Yang. I met him before he ran for office and he was cordial and really excited about the promise of blockchains. He still is!

Is Bitcoin forever?

Probably, but will only be relevant until the max supply is realized a century from now. 2200 - I don't think we really rely on bitcoin

Which living person do you most admire?

Sam Harris is really impressive!

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

No fears and a great walk

Ću vi parolas esperanton?

Kompreneble

Do what you want or do what you must?

Do what you must until they are the same

Would you choose a green thumb or the absolute guarantee you will never get gangrene?

ew. Green thumb probs.

What is your best characteristic?

I can listen and not talk for a really long time.

What characteristic do you most deplore in yourself?

If I know you really well, I tend to interrupt more than I'd like to admit.

Do you use a hardware wallet?

Fasho

Greatest extravagance?

Orvis backpack

Your worst regret?

Spending money on people...

Favorite TV show? (What you're watching now?)

Ozark! Or Billions (I know...new season isn't as good)!

Any words of wisdom?

Don't try

You can have one historical figure over for coffee, who do you choose?

Dostoevsky for sure. Or Kierkegaard! Love my existentialists

Jack Dorsey wanted a “Blue Sky” for Twitter; should the web only be built on open protocols?

Open protocol maximalism isn't for everyone. Once most of the midwest is on the blockchain we can start to really ask these questions. For now, they are still figuring out Snapchat.

Approximate size – depth and width – of the largest hole you’ve dug?

Not far, maybe like 2 feet on the beach

What is your greatest achievement?

Building Roll! Or writing BreakIntoVC!

AI. To be pursued?

For sure, but the real goal is AGI

Your current state of mind?

New Yawk

Would you choose to live forever? Why or why not?

Living forever would be incredibly painful for a number of reason, in many ways, it would be inhumane. Living 2-3x longer is interesting

Do cars look like faces to you?

hehe

Dogs or cats?

Ask my wife

Can dogs smile?

Yeah, I saw it on youtube once

Who is your favorite singer?

At the time of the answer the Bulgarian State Television Female Choir

Napkins: for or against them?

Are you kidding? For

Do you have a library card?

Not anymore sadly. The library audiobook system is a such a good free hack.

How is the weather today?

Beautiful!

On what occasion do you lie?

oof...no comment.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

I wish I lost maybe 10 pounds!

Which living person do you most despise?

I don't really have too much negative energy for folks these days but probably a few dictators. Maybe Ann Coulter?

Do you write a list before grocery shopping?

I should

If you could be safely catapulted somewhere, would you prefer to walk?

hehe

Do you own an article of clothing that could be called indigo?

yeah

Bees see ultraviolet; do you see the same world (or most of it)?

huh?

New York or San Francisco bagels?

Dude. Yawk.

How many glasses of water do you drink per day?

Not enough!

Are birds real?

Yeah

What drives you?

I think I can create a better future for people that are all-in on the internet

Would you ever drive a red convertible regularly?

I drove a blue one for years.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My wife! And crypto!

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

heh, "Wrap around"

What’s your strongest-held belief that would get you "canceled"?

...

What’s the funniest/smartest tweet you’ve seen that can recall off the top of your head?

Elon's musks memes are funny. I like the one about "bots all the way down" referring to twitter. That or on the smart side probably a James Clear tweet.

Single favorite meme?

@inversebrah

If you could be granted one superpower, what would it be?

Making inanimate objects conscious.

How would you like to die?

Peacefully

In three words or fewer, what is currently the largest detriment to society?

Hungry poor people

In three words or fewer, what is currently the greatest hope for society?

Raising collective intelligence

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.