CoinDesk Confidential: Ayesha Kiani
The Proust Questionnaire – an old-style magazine format popular in the French novelist's day – asks a series of personal, philosophical and prosaic questions that, in theory, present a side of a person not often seen. Here, Ayesha Kiani, chief operating officer of digital investment firm LedgerPrime, answers whether crypto will last, if she has any regrets and if the U.S. dollar is a Ponzi scheme.
Kiani is a speaker at CoinDesk's Consensus festival.
Do you own bitcoin?
Yes
Do you own dogecoin?
Yes
What about SHIB?
No
Where are you from?
New York
Greatest fear?
Snakes
Greatest joy?
My kids
What is the quality you most like in a man/woman/person?
Intelligence
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Self-control
Do you often remember your dreams?
Yes
Do you like lemons?
Yes
Is crypto still blossoming?
Always
Is crypto an ugly duck?
No
Should Elon Musk run Twitter?
No
Should countries be run as companies?
Yes
In 100 years, will there be more or fewer monies?
Fewer
Is the U.S. dollar a Ponzi scheme?
Yes
Who is your favorite politician? Why?
Obama – he's the real politician IYKYK [if you know, you know]
Is Bitcoin forever?
Yes
Which living person do you most admire?
My mom
What is your idea of perfect happiness?
A nap with no one bothering
Do what you want or do what you must?
Want
Would you choose a green thumb or the absolute guarantee you will never get gangrene?
Green thumb
What is your best characteristic?
Tenacious
What characteristic do you most deplore in yourself?
Straightforwardness
Do you use a hardware wallet?
No
Greatest extravagance?
Need to buy that Hermes Birkin
Your worst regret?
Not taking enough pics of my second child
Favorite TV show? (What you're watching now?)
Ozark
Any words of wisdom?
Not me
You can have one historical figure over for coffee, who do you choose?
Jinnah
Jack Dorsey wanted a “Blue Sky” for Twitter; should the web only be built on open protocols?
No
Approximate size – depth and width – of the largest hole you’ve dug?
2 inch
What is your greatest achievement?
My kids
AI. To be pursued?
Sure
Your current state of mind?
Need a nap
Would you choose to live forever? Why or why not?
That would be nice
Do cars look like faces to you?
No
Dogs or cats?
Dogs
Can dogs smile?
Yes
Who is your favorite singer?
Steve Martin
Napkins: for or against them?
For
Do you have a library card?
Yes
How is the weather today?
Warm
On what occasion do you lie?
To protect myself
What do you most dislike about your appearance?
My boobs
Which living person do you most despise?
Can't say
Do you write a list before grocery shopping?
No
If you could be safely catapulted somewhere, would you prefer to walk?
Yes
Do you own an article of clothing that could be called indigo?
Yes
New York or San Francisco bagels?
NY
How many glasses of water do you drink per day?
What's water?
Are birds real?
Yes
What drives you?
Ambition
Would you ever drive a red convertible regularly?
No
What or who is the greatest love of your life?
My husband
Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
Too many
What’s your strongest-held belief that would get you "canceled"?
I am not that popular
What’s the funniest/smartest tweet you’ve seen that can recall off the top of your head?
n/a
Single favorite meme?
n/a
If you could be granted one superpower, what would it be?
Extra luck
How would you like to die?
Peacefully
In three words or fewer, what is currently the largest detriment to society?
Money
In three words or fewer, what is currently the greatest hope for society?
Crypto
