The Proust Questionnaire – an old-style magazine format popular in the French novelist's day – asks a series of personal, philosophical and prosaic questions that, in theory, present a side of a person not often seen. Here, Ayesha Kiani, chief operating officer of digital investment firm LedgerPrime, answers whether crypto will last, if she has any regrets and if the U.S. dollar is a Ponzi scheme.

Kiani is a speaker at CoinDesk's Consensus festival.

Do you own bitcoin?

Yes

Do you own dogecoin?

Yes

What about SHIB?

No

Where are you from?

New York

Greatest fear?

Snakes

Greatest joy?

My kids

What is the quality you most like in a man/woman/person?

Intelligence

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Self-control

Do you often remember your dreams?

Yes

Do you like lemons?

Yes

Is crypto still blossoming?

Always

Is crypto an ugly duck?

No

Should Elon Musk run Twitter?

No

Should countries be run as companies?

Yes

In 100 years, will there be more or fewer monies?

Fewer

Is the U.S. dollar a Ponzi scheme?

Yes

Who is your favorite politician? Why?

Obama – he's the real politician IYKYK [if you know, you know]

Is Bitcoin forever?

Yes

Which living person do you most admire?

My mom

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

A nap with no one bothering

Do what you want or do what you must?

Want

Would you choose a green thumb or the absolute guarantee you will never get gangrene?

Green thumb

What is your best characteristic?

Tenacious

What characteristic do you most deplore in yourself?

Straightforwardness

Do you use a hardware wallet?

No

Greatest extravagance?

Need to buy that Hermes Birkin

Your worst regret?

Not taking enough pics of my second child

Favorite TV show? (What you're watching now?)

Ozark

Any words of wisdom?

Not me

You can have one historical figure over for coffee, who do you choose?

Jinnah

Jack Dorsey wanted a “Blue Sky” for Twitter; should the web only be built on open protocols?

No

Approximate size – depth and width – of the largest hole you’ve dug?

2 inch

What is your greatest achievement?

My kids

AI. To be pursued?

Sure

Your current state of mind?

Need a nap

Would you choose to live forever? Why or why not?

That would be nice

Do cars look like faces to you?

No

Dogs or cats?

Dogs

Can dogs smile?

Yes

Who is your favorite singer?

Steve Martin

Napkins: for or against them?

For

Do you have a library card?

Yes

How is the weather today?

Warm

On what occasion do you lie?

To protect myself

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

My boobs

Which living person do you most despise?

Can't say

Do you write a list before grocery shopping?

No

If you could be safely catapulted somewhere, would you prefer to walk?

Yes

Do you own an article of clothing that could be called indigo?

Yes

New York or San Francisco bagels?

NY

How many glasses of water do you drink per day?

What's water?

Are birds real?

Yes

What drives you?

Ambition

Would you ever drive a red convertible regularly?

No

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My husband

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Too many

What’s your strongest-held belief that would get you "canceled"?

I am not that popular

What’s the funniest/smartest tweet you’ve seen that can recall off the top of your head?

n/a

Single favorite meme?

n/a

If you could be granted one superpower, what would it be?

Extra luck

How would you like to die?

Peacefully

In three words or fewer, what is currently the largest detriment to society?

Money

In three words or fewer, what is currently the greatest hope for society?

Crypto

