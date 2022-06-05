CoinDesk Confidential: Ambre Soubiran
Ambre Soubiran is the chief executive of one of crypto's most essential data startups, Kaiko. A mathematician by training, Soubrian left an analyst job at HSBC for the crypto industry, predicting that blockchain would reinvent banking. The Chicago-native living in Paris is the latest to take CoinDesk Confidential, a survey not like many others. Like the Proust Questionnaire it is modeled after, our survey asks a series of brief, offbeat and sometimes intimate questions aimed at getting to the heart of someone's psychology. Soubrian is a speaker at the Consensus festival in Austin, Texas.
Do you own bitcoin?
Yes
Where are you from?
Chicago
Greatest fear?
Deception
Greatest joy?
Fullfillement
What is the quality you most like in a man/woman/person?
Integrity
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Moderation
Do you often remember your dreams?
Yes
Do you like lemons?
Yes
Is crypto still blossoming?
Yes
Is crypto an ugly duck?
No
Should Elon Musk run Twitter?
Why not
Should countries be run as companies?
Yes
In 100 years, will there be more or fewer monies?
Fewer
Is the U.S. dollar a Ponzi scheme?
Probably
Who is your favorite politician? Why?
n/a
Is Bitcoin forever?
Nothing is forever
What is your idea of perfect happiness?
Balance
Ću vi parolas esperanton?
Nope
Do what you want or do what you must?
Must
What is your best characteristic?
reliability
What characteristic do you most deplore in yourself?
overthinking
Do you use a hardware wallet?
yes
Greatest extravagance?
a bodyfriend massage chair for home
Your worst regret?
n/a
Favorite TV show? (What you're watching now?)
n/a
What is your greatest achievement?
my daughter(s)
AI. To be pursued?
Yes
Your current state of mind?
Happy
Would you choose to live forever? Why or why not?
No
Do cars look like faces to you?
Some
Dogs or cats?
Neither
Can dogs smile?
Yes
Who is your favorite singer?
Barbara
Napkins: for or against them?
For
Do you have a library card?
Yes
How is the weather today?
Perfect
On what occasion do you lie?
Never (you never get caught if you never lie)
What do you most dislike about your appearance?
I'm OK
Which living person do you most despise?
n/a
Do you write a list before grocery shopping?
Yes – I do lists all the time for everything
If you could be safely catapulted somewhere, would you prefer to walk?
No, happy to be safely catapulted
Do you own an article of clothing that could be called indigo?
Yes
Bees see ultraviolet; do you see the same world (or most of it)?
no clue
New York or San Francisco bagels?
NYC
How many glasses of water do you drink per day?
the required number
Are birds real?
Yes
What drives you?
happiness, family, friends
Would you ever drive a red convertible regularly?
not excited
What or who is the greatest love of your life?
my family
Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
sh*t
What’s your strongest-held belief that would get you "canceled"?
not sure what that means
What’s the funniest/smartest tweet you’ve seen that can recall off the top of your head?
perhaps soy milk is just regular milk introducing itself in Spanish
Single favorite meme?
sorry for the long post here's a potato meme
If you could be granted one superpower, what would it be?
fly
How would you like to die?
old and happy, in my sleep
In three words or fewer, what is currently the largest detriment to society?
manipulation overconsumption lies
In three words or fewer, what is currently the greatest hope for society?
love truth care
