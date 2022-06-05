CoinDesk Confidential: Ambre Soubiran

Ambre Soubiran is the chief executive of one of crypto's most essential data startups, Kaiko. A mathematician by training, Soubrian left an analyst job at HSBC for the crypto industry, predicting that blockchain would reinvent banking. The Chicago-native living in Paris is the latest to take CoinDesk Confidential, a survey not like many others. Like the Proust Questionnaire it is modeled after, our survey asks a series of brief, offbeat and sometimes intimate questions aimed at getting to the heart of someone's psychology. Soubrian is a speaker at the Consensus festival in Austin, Texas.

Do you own bitcoin?

Yes

Where are you from?

Chicago

Greatest fear?

Deception

Greatest joy?

Fullfillement

What is the quality you most like in a man/woman/person?

Integrity

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Moderation

Do you often remember your dreams?

Yes

Do you like lemons?

Yes

Is crypto still blossoming?

Yes

Is crypto an ugly duck?

No

Should Elon Musk run Twitter?

Why not

Should countries be run as companies?

Yes

In 100 years, will there be more or fewer monies?

Fewer

Is the U.S. dollar a Ponzi scheme?

Probably

Who is your favorite politician? Why?

n/a

Is Bitcoin forever?

Nothing is forever

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Balance

Ću vi parolas esperanton?

Nope

Do what you want or do what you must?

Must

What is your best characteristic?

reliability

What characteristic do you most deplore in yourself?

overthinking

Do you use a hardware wallet?

yes

Greatest extravagance?

a bodyfriend massage chair for home

Your worst regret?

n/a

Favorite TV show? (What you're watching now?)

n/a

What is your greatest achievement?

my daughter(s)

AI. To be pursued?

Yes

Your current state of mind?

Happy

Would you choose to live forever? Why or why not?

No

Do cars look like faces to you?

Some

Dogs or cats?

Neither

Can dogs smile?

Yes

Who is your favorite singer?

Barbara

Napkins: for or against them?

For

Do you have a library card?

Yes

How is the weather today?

Perfect

On what occasion do you lie?

Never (you never get caught if you never lie)

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

I'm OK

Which living person do you most despise?

n/a

Do you write a list before grocery shopping?

Yes – I do lists all the time for everything

If you could be safely catapulted somewhere, would you prefer to walk?

No, happy to be safely catapulted

Do you own an article of clothing that could be called indigo?

Yes

Bees see ultraviolet; do you see the same world (or most of it)?

no clue

New York or San Francisco bagels?

NYC

How many glasses of water do you drink per day?

the required number

Are birds real?

Yes

What drives you?

happiness, family, friends

Would you ever drive a red convertible regularly?

not excited

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

my family

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

sh*t

What’s your strongest-held belief that would get you "canceled"?

not sure what that means

What’s the funniest/smartest tweet you’ve seen that can recall off the top of your head?

perhaps soy milk is just regular milk introducing itself in Spanish

Single favorite meme?

sorry for the long post here's a potato meme

If you could be granted one superpower, what would it be?

fly

How would you like to die?

old and happy, in my sleep

In three words or fewer, what is currently the largest detriment to society?

manipulation overconsumption lies

In three words or fewer, what is currently the greatest hope for society?

love truth care

