CoinDesk Confidential: Alex Masmej
The Proust Questionnaire – an old-style magazine format popular in the French novelist's day – asks a series of personal, philosophical and prosaic questions that, in theory, present a side of a person not often seen. Here, Alex Masmej, founder of social media platform Showtime, reveals something of his "true nature" and the crypto industry. Masmej is a speaker at CoinDesk's Consensus festival.
Do you own bitcoin?
No
Do you own dogecoin?
No
What about SHIB?
No
Where are you from?
Paris
Greatest fear?
Stagnation
Greatest joy?
Seeing Showtime succeed
What is the quality you most like in a man/woman/person?
Curiosity
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
Independent thinking
Do you often remember your dreams?
No
Do you like lemons?
Yes
Is crypto still blossoming?
Yes
Is crypto an ugly duck?
Yes
Should Elon Musk run Twitter?
Yes
Should countries be run as companies?
No
In 100 years, will there be more or fewer monies?
More
Is the U.S. dollar a Ponzi scheme?
Partially
Is everything [a Ponzi scheme]?
Option 1
Who is your favorite politician? Why?
Andrew Yang – tech literate
Is Bitcoin forever?
Yes
Which living person do you most admire?
Elon Musk
What is your idea of perfect happiness?
Positively impacting billions of people
Ću vi parolas Esperanton [Do you speak Esperanto]?
No
Do what you want or do what you must?
Ideally both
Would you choose a green thumb or the absolute guarantee you will never get gangrene?
Absolute guarantee you will never get gangrene
What is your best characteristic?
Positivity
What characteristic do you most deplore in yourself?
Lack of process-oriented skills
Do you use a hardware wallet?
Yes
Greatest extravagance?
Colorful clothes
Your worst regret?
Not dropping out of school sooner
Favorite TV show? (What you're watching now?)
I don't watch TV shows
Any words of wisdom?
Everything around you that you call "life" was made up by people who were no smarter than you. And you can change it, you can influence it, you can build your own things that other people can use.
You can have one historical figure over for coffee, who do you choose?
Steve Jobs
Jack Dorsey wanted a “Blue Sky” for Twitter. Should the web only be built on open protocols?
Yes
Approximate size – depth and width – of the largest hole you’ve dug?
Probably 1 cubic foot
What is your greatest achievement?
Showtime
AI. To be pursued?
Yes
Your current state of mind?
Focused
Would you choose to live forever? Why or why not?
Yes, to try more things and enjoy people more
Do cars look like faces to you?
Yes
Dogs or cats?
Both
Can dogs smile?
Yes
Who is your favorite singer?
Dua Lipa
Napkins: for or against them?
Against
Do you have a library card?
Yes
How is the weather today?
Sunny
On what occasion do you lie?
As rarely as possible
What do you most dislike about your appearance?
Nothing major
Which living person do you most despise?
[Vladimir] Putin
Do you write a list before grocery shopping?
No
If you could be safely catapulted somewhere, would you prefer to walk?
When I'm not in a rush, I'd walk.
Do you own an article of clothing that could be called indigo?
Yes
Bees see ultraviolet. Do you see the same world (or most of it)?
I see life in pink
New York or San Francisco bagels?
San Francisco
How many glasses of water do you drink per day?
Five
Are birds real?
Yes
What drives you?
Impacting people, helping make history
Would you ever drive a red convertible regularly?
Yes
What or who is the greatest love of your life?
Technology for societal progress
Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
Changing the world
What’s your strongest-held belief that would get you "canceled"?
People who can afford and want to work very hard should work very hard.
What’s the funniest/smartest tweet you’ve seen that can recall off the top of your head?
Elon Musk cocaine in coke tweet
Single favorite meme?
IQ bell curve
If you could be granted one superpower, what would it be?
Knowing everything
How would you like to die?
Never
In three words or fewer, what is currently the largest detriment to society?
Lack of internet
In three words or fewer, what is currently the greatest hope for society?
Finance for all
