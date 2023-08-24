CoinCorner And Lolly Partner To Introduce Bitcoin Payments Alongside Traditional Methods

CoinCorner, a global leader in Bitcoin and Lightning Network services, and Lolly, the hospitality software house, have joined forces to bring Bitcoin payment functionality to the LollyPoS platform, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

This partnership aims to transform the way payments are processed in the industry by integrating Bitcoin Lightning payments seamlessly into the existing infrastructure. Through this collaboration, the LollyPoS platform is now capable of processing Bitcoin payments for food and drinks, in addition to conventional payment methods such as cash and cards.

When customers choose the payment option on the till, they can now select the CoinCorner payment button, triggering the display of a QR code on the rear display. This QR code allows customers to initiate a payment through the Bitcoin Lightning Network, a second-layer solution designed to enable faster and more cost-effective Bitcoin transactions.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Lolly to bring Bitcoin payments to more businesses,” said Danny Scott, CEO of CoinCorner. “Having both Bitcoin and traditional payments in one integrated POS is a much superior UX for both business and customers - it's been a long time coming.”

Peter Moore, CEO at Lolly, highlighted the forward-looking nature of the partnership, stating, “We’re always looking ahead, and we’re excited to be debuting Bitcoin payments in our sector. With super-fast transaction speeds, and the hospitality providers seeing transactions in pounds sterling, these types of payment pose no risk to them – so it’s a win-win. It’s great to be working alongside CoinCorner, a trusted brand in this space. And we share their vision that this represents the future for payments. We’re delighted to be supporting our own clients in being part of this.”

The introduction of Bitcoin payments to the LollyPoS platform not only showcases the industry's growing acceptance of Bitcoin but also paves the way for wider adoption in the hospitality sector. By seamlessly integrating Bitcoin alongside traditional payment methods, CoinCorner and Lolly are setting a precedent for innovative and inclusive payment solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

