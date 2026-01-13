Coincheck Group N.V. (CNCK) Price Target Increased by 21.43% to 4.34

The average one-year price target for Coincheck Group N.V. (NasdaqGM:CNCK) has been revised to $4.34 / share. This is an increase of 21.43% from the prior estimate of $3.57 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.66% from the latest reported closing price of $2.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coincheck Group N.V.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNCK is 0.12%, an increase of 915.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.51% to 2,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jacobs Asset Management holds 855K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company.

Ghisallo Capital Management holds 854K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares , representing a decrease of 37.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNCK by 24.58% over the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 426K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Linden Advisors holds 157K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 127K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

