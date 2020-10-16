Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase's Global Marketing Head Latest to Join Mass Exit

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Coinbase Global Marketing Head John Russ is leaving the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange – the latest in a host of departures over recent weeks.

  • Russ said in a tweet Wednesday that the decision came in response to Coinbase employees being asked to choose between accepting CEO Brian Armstrong’s enforced “apolitical” stance at the firm and going elsewhere.
  • In the summer, some Coinbase employees had protested internally, seeking a more public position on issues such as Black Lives Matter.
  • Armstrong pushed back saying the firm would focus solely on its financial mission and offering a severance package for employees unhappy with the position.
  • The former global marketing head joins at least 60 other employees in their departure from the exchange representing roughly 5% of the company’s headcount.
  • On Wednesday, Coinbase’s Chief Compliance Officer Jeff Horowitz also announced he would be stepping away from the company although it is not clear if he left over Armstrong’s missive.
  • Russ did not immediately return CoinDesk’s request for comment.

