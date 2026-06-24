Coinbase vs. Strategy: Which Bitcoin-Related Stock is Worth the Risk?

Bitcoin-related stocks have remained under pressure this year as the world's largest cryptocurrency has plummeted 30% to around $60,000, down from all-time highs above $125,000 seen this past October.

Amid the decline, the most closely watched names are Coinbase Global COIN) and Strategy MSTR), two companies whose fortunes are closely tied to Bitcoin in different ways.

While both stocks have historically moved in tandem with Bitcoin prices, investors should understand how each company is exposed to the cryptocurrency market before deciding whether either stock is worth the risk.



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Why Bitcoin has Fallen

Bitcoin's recent weakness has been driven by a combination of factors, including profit-taking after last year's surge to new highs, uncertainty surrounding interest rate policy, and broader risk-off sentiment in financial markets.

When investors become more cautious, speculative assets such as cryptocurrencies often face increased selling pressure. Additionally, concerns about economic growth and shifts in investor appetite for risk can weigh on digital assets. As Bitcoin declines, companies that derive significant value from cryptocurrency activity frequently see their shares fall as well.

It’s also noteworthy that many avid investors, including billionaire Mark Cuban, have been disappointed in Bitcoin for its inability to act as a safe-haven asset similar to gold. Cuban recently disclosed that he sold most of his Bitcoin holdings because it failed to deliver on its promise as a hedge against economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Cuban, who previously championed Bitcoin as a better alternative to gold for storing value during fiat currency devaluation, pointed to its underperformance during recent crises. He noted that while gold surged to $5,000 amid Iran war tensions, Bitcoin dropped, directly contradicting the expectation that it would rise when fiat currencies weakened.

Coinbase: A Crypto Exchange Sensitive to Trading Activity

Operating one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Coinbase generates a substantial portion of its revenue from transaction fees. The company's business tends to thrive when cryptocurrency prices are rising and trading volumes are elevated.

When Bitcoin falls, investor enthusiasm often cools, leading to lower trading activity across the crypto market. Reduced trading volumes can translate into weaker transaction revenue for Coinbase, creating pressure on the company's financial results and stock price.

As a result, Coinbase shares have often shown a strong correlation with Bitcoin's performance. Investors aren't simply betting on the cryptocurrency itself; they are also wagering on the health of the broader digital asset ecosystem and the level of trading activity it generates.

Strategy: A Leveraged Bitcoin Proxy

Strategy's relationship with Bitcoin is even more direct, transforming itself into the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin after accumulating a massive cryptocurrency treasury over the past several years.

Because the value of Strategy's balance sheet is heavily tied to its Bitcoin holdings, the stock frequently behaves like a leveraged Bitcoin investment. When Bitcoin rises, investors often bid up Strategy shares at an even faster pace, and vice versa when the cryptocurrency falls. When Bitcoin declines, concerns about the value of the company's holdings can lead to outsized losses in the stock.

As of now, Strategy holds 847,363 bitcoins in its reserve, valued at just over $50 billion based on the latest market price.

Coinbase vs. Strategy: Which Is Riskier?

Both stocks carry significant risk at the moment, but for different reasons.

Coinbase offers exposure to the cryptocurrency industry through its exchange platform, giving investors a business with multiple revenue streams that extend beyond simply holding Bitcoin. However, its earnings remain heavily dependent on crypto market activity.

Strategy, on the other hand, is essentially a high-beta Bitcoin vehicle. The company's valuation is deeply connected to the performance of its Bitcoin treasury, making it particularly vulnerable during cryptocurrency downturns.

For investors seeking Bitcoin exposure through equities, Coinbase may offer a somewhat more diversified approach, while Strategy provides a more direct but potentially more volatile bet on the cryptocurrency's price.

Aforementioned, Coinbase and Strategy shares have largely mirrored Bitcoin's 30% year to date decline, though both stocks are still up substantially over the last three years, with gains of more than 140% and 200%, respectively.



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Bottom Line

Bitcoin's recent decline has weighed on both Coinbase and Strategy, highlighting the strong connection between cryptocurrency prices and the performance of Bitcoin-related stocks. While Coinbase's fortunes are tied largely to trading activity and the overall health of the crypto ecosystem, Strategy's value is linked more directly to the price of Bitcoin itself.

Investors considering either stock should recognize that continued weakness in Bitcoin could create additional volatility. At the moment, Coinbase stock currently lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Strategy lands a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.