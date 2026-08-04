Coinbase vs. CME Group: Which Crypto Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

Increased volatility, supportive U.S. economic policies, higher acceptance of digital assets, continued efforts of the exchange players to go beyond only trading activity, and increased retail trading are factors that will shape the future of exchanges. In this evolving landscape, let’s find out which company is better positioned for long-term growth — Coinbase Global Inc. COIN or CME Group CME?



Coinbase, the largest regulated cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, is well-positioned to capitalize on increased market volatility and rising digital asset valuations. On the other hand, CME is the largest futures exchange in the world in terms of trading volume as well as notional value traded. A strong global presence, a compelling product portfolio, focus on over-the-counter clearing services and a solid capital position make CME well-positioned for growth. Both are leading beneficiaries of the growth in cryptocurrency markets.

The Case for COIN

Coinbase is progressing toward its goal of becoming an “everything exchange,” offering round-the-clock access to digital assets, commodities, equities and derivatives through a unified platform. Supporting this strategy, the company recently broadened its crypto derivatives portfolio with gold (GOLD-PERP) and silver (SILVER-PERP) perpetual futures.



Coinbase also secured conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish a national trust bank. This regulatory milestone could strengthen its position within the financial-services industry and reflects the increasing convergence of digital assets and traditional banking.



International expansion remains another key growth driver. Coinbase operates across several markets, including Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the European Union. Its expanding geographic footprint diversifies revenue sources and reduces dependence on the U.S. market.



The company is also extending its product portfolio through additional cryptocurrencies and tokenized equities. Recent initiatives include regulated European futures for Bitcoin, Solana and equity indexes, along with stock and ETF trading in the United States, positioning Coinbase to compete more directly with diversified fintech brokerages.



In 2026, management intends to prioritize real-world asset perpetuals, specialized exchanges, advanced trading products, decentralized finance infrastructure, and AI- and robotics-related innovations. However, Coinbase remains exposed to crypto-market volatility, rising operating costs, impairment charges and restructuring expenses during periods of weaker digital-asset prices, despite its strong liquidity and relatively modest leverage.

The Case for CME

CME Group provides critical financial infrastructure for global risk management across interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and digital assets. Its broad asset-class exposure, continuous product innovation and expansion into newer markets support favorable long-term growth prospects.



Electronic trading volumes are rising, while demand for cryptocurrency-related products continues to expand. A potentially more supportive U.S. regulatory environment for digital assets under President Trump’s second administration could encourage greater institutional participation and further strengthen activity in CME’s crypto derivatives.



CME’s organic growth capability is a major competitive advantage. Market volatility generally increases the need for hedging and risk management, driving higher trading volumes and, consequently, clearing and transaction fee revenues. This structure enables the company to benefit from uncertainty across different market environments. Recurring income from clearing services and market-data subscriptions provides additional revenue stability.



Strong network effects further reinforce CME’s market position. The deep liquidity available in its benchmark contracts attracts more traders, strengthens price discovery and creates significant barriers for competing exchanges.



Disciplined investments and cost controls are supporting margin expansion. CME generates industry-leading operating margins and substantial free cash flow, allowing it to return capital through dividends and share repurchases while preserving balance-sheet strength. Free cash flow conversion exceeding 85% in recent quarters also demonstrates high earnings quality.



However, CME remains dependent on interest-rate and equity products for a significant portion of transaction revenues. Intensifying competition from crypto exchanges, alternative financial instruments, electronic communication networks and bank-owned trading venues, potentially amplified by regulatory changes, could put pressure on its market share.

Estimates for COIN and CME

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s 2026 revenues implies a 18.8% year-over-year increase, while that for EPS implies a 69% year-over-year increase. EPS estimates have moved 12% south over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CME’s 2026 revenues implies a 7.9% increase, while that for EPS indicates a 9.6% year-over-year increase. Estimates witnessed no movement over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance of COIN and CME

COIN shares have lost 13.3% in a month, while CME shares have rallied 13.4% in the same time.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Are COIN and CME Shares Expensive?

Coinbase is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 45.94, higher than its median of 31.74 over the past five years. CME’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple sits at 21.11, lower than its median of 22.96 over the past three years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Coinbase benefits from a well-diversified revenue base that includes trading fees, staking, custodial services and derivatives, all bolstered by growing institutional demand. This crypto leader is leaving no stone unturned to be a one-stop destination for trading of any digital assets or providing financial services related to crypto or digital assets.



Given its efforts to expand futures products in emerging markets, diversify derivative product lines and global reach, its OTC offerings, increased electronic trading, cross-selling through alliances, strong global presence and solid liquidity position, CME Group is well-positioned for growth.



CME carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while COIN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



CME’s price appreciation, valuation and near-term growth prospects place it ahead of COIN.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.