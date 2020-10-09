Coinbase VP of Business and Data Will Leave Over Mission Statement

The vice president of business and data at Coinbase is leaving the company over its new Ã¢ÂÂapoliticalÃ¢ÂÂ mission.

Dan Yoo explained in a LinkedIn post that his departure was because of the Oct. 7 deadline to express interest in a severance package for employees not comfortable with CEO Brian ArmstrongÃ¢ÂÂs recent blog post.ÃÂ ÃÂ

Yoo said he would stay at the company through the end of the year, if necessary, to help manage his transition out of the company.

On Thursday morning California time, Armstrong sent a memo to employees telling them 60 employees Ã¢ÂÂ or 5% of the companyÃ¢ÂÂs workforce Ã¢ÂÂ had taken the severance package. He later published a blog post about it.ÃÂ

A Coinbase spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

