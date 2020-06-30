Coinbase Ventures Invests in $5M Token Sale for Ethereum Data Firm ‘The Graph’

Blockchain data startup The Graph has raised $5 million in a token sale with Framework Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, CoinDesk parent Digital Currency Group, Multicoin Capital, DTC Capital and others.

The funding round follows a $2.5 million venture capital round early last year. The new token sale used the âsimple agreement for future tokensâ (SAFT) format for accredited investors.Â Â

The Graph CEO Yaniv Tal said âthousandsâ of developers already use the startupâs tools, including the teams behind the decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap and the token-fueled Aragon project.Â

His startup created an indexing protocol for organizing blockchain data so people can access it. People use The Graphâs open-source software to search for specific Ethereum data, the same way we search Google for a recipe, sometimes instead of running their own Ethereum node.

Uniswap co-founder Hayden Adams said a considerable portion of the DEX ecosystem is reliant on nodes operated by Infura, the ConsenSys-owned API provider. Likewise, The Graph offers another tool for companies that want to offer Ethereum-related services regardless of direct participation in the blockchain network.Â

âWe use [The Graph] for Uniswap.info, our analytics site,â Adams said. âAs a company we donât manage or run our own databases. â¦ Right now itâs pretty difficult to get historic data from the Ethereum blockchain in an efficient way.âÂ

Since The Graph freely provides open-source software, and isnât promising prompt revenue, any investment in its tokens may be a signal the investor is bullish on Ethereum applications.Â

âWe havenât shared the token distribution yet,â Tal said when asked about the token sale and strategy.

Instead, he said his startupâs staff of 17 is âtaking a similar path as Compound,â the decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that also attracted investment from Coinbase and recently inspired the âyield farmingâ craze with the issuance of its COMP governance tokens.

Tal said Compoundâs model looks like âa really good route, in generalâ for a crypto startup.

Early plans

âWeâll expand to other blockchains soon,â Tal said.

In a press release, investor Michael Anderson of Framework Ventures said the firm âcouldnât be happier to back Yaniv and the team, and we look forward to helping grow the decentralized network when it launches.âÂ

Andersonâs firm is also invested in the price feed provider Chainlink, indicating the firm may be betting on the growth of Ethereum-based services. DTC Capital investor Spencer Noon said he doesnât expect most users to interact with The Graph token.Â

âTheyâll pay for this service with dai or ether, a more liquid token,â Noon said, explaining how The Graph could follow the 0x model where many service providers offer paid access to the open-source software. Such index providers would use the token on the backend.

A spokesperson for The Graph said the startup uses an âexternal node provider,â declining to specify which, and that in the future other indexers will choose whether to rely on such providers or run Ethereum nodes themselves.Â

âTheir plan is to decentralize their protocol and make it community-owned and -operated,â Noon said of Talâs team. âI look at [The Graph] as the first of many middleware options in the space. â¦ They are now processing 45 million queries per day. Thatâs product-market-fit.âÂ

As for Tal, he said although token sales âgot a bad name in 2017,â he thinks 2020 will be a fruitful year for the Ethereum ecosystem.Â

âItâs encouraging to see this next wave of projects are finally solving real problems and finding product-market fit,â Tal said.Â

