Coinbase Trading Above 50-Day SMA: Is it Time to Buy the Stock?

Coinbase Global COIN is trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling a bullish trend. The 50-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. These are considered particularly important as they are the first markers of an uptrend or downtrend.



Coinbase closed at $195.90, 55% below its 52-week high of $445.65 and trading at an 18.2% discount to the average Wall Street price target of $240.46. Year to date, the stock has lost 13.4%, underperforming the industry, sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite.



COIN, a crypto leader, is poised to benefit from listing a broader range of digital assets and tokenized equities, international expansion and strategic buyouts. It has been undertaking several strategic initiatives to align with CEO Brian Armstrong’s broader ambition of transforming Coinbase into an “everything exchange,” offering a full spectrum of digital financial services. It is poised for a strong 2026 as it executes on its long-term strategic roadmap.

COIN vs. Industry, Sector, S&P 500 YTD



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Its peers, Robinhood Markets HOOD, a crypto-oriented company, has lost 22.9% year to date, while Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has gained 22.9% in the same time frame.

Muted Analyst Sentiment for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved 46% and 38% south, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for 2026 and 2027 EPS of Robinhood Markets moved south in the past 30 days. However, the same for Interactive Brokers Group witnessed no movement in the same time frame.

Growth Projection for COIN

Though the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both 2026 revenues and EPS indicates a year-over- year decline, the consensus estimate for 2027 revenues and EPS implies a year-over-year increase. Long-term earnings are expected to improve 15.9%, lower than the industry average of 16.9%

COIN's Expensive Valuation

COIN shares are trading at a premium to the industry. Its 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 60.37X is much higher than the industry average of 9.87X and the median of 47.09X over the past two years.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Its Value Score of D suggests that the stock is not so cheap and indicates a stretched valuation at this moment.



COIN is more expensive than both Robinhood Markets and Interactive Brokers Group.

Investment Thesis on Coinbase

Coinbase recently secured conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish a national trust bank, marking a significant milestone for both the company and the broader digital asset industry. This development enhances Coinbase’s competitive standing and signals growing integration between cryptocurrency markets and traditional financial systems.



The company is also expanding internationally. Its subsidiary, Coinbase Australia Pty Ltd, has obtained an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL), enabling it to offer crypto and equity perpetuals, with plans to introduce futures and options. Coinbase now operates across multiple global markets, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, the European Union, India, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, reflecting its strategy to diversify revenue streams and reduce reliance on the United States.



Coinbase continues to broaden its product offerings by listing new cryptocurrencies and tokenized equities. It recently launched regulated futures trading in Europe, covering assets such as Bitcoin and Solana, along with equity-index futures. In the United States, the platform has introduced stock and ETF trading, expanding its total addressable market and strengthening its position against full-service fintech brokerages.



In 2026, Coinbase plans to focus on real-world asset (RWA) perpetuals, specialized exchanges, advanced trading platforms, next-generation decentralized finance infrastructure and deeper integration of AI and robotics to build a more comprehensive ecosystem.



Financially, the company remains stable, supported by strong liquidity and reduced leverage. However, its performance remains closely tied to crypto market volatility. Falling prices of major assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum could adversely impact earnings and cash flows. Increased investments in growth have resulted in higher operating expenses, while asset price declines have led to impairment charges and restructuring costs.

What Should Investors Do?

Coinbase’s efforts to expand the crypto ecosystem, capture greater spot trading share across retail and institutional markets, and continuously enhance its platform are likely to drive solid growth. Higher average USDC balances, increasing USDC market cap and steadier crypto prices may also support more stable revenues.



However, considering its premium valuation, reduced volatility, weaker asset prices, muted analyst sentiment, near-term pressure on revenues and earnings and below-average return on equity, it is better to adopt a wait-and-see approach for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock presently.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.