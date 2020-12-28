US Markets

Coinbase to suspend trading in XRP

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc said on Monday it would suspend trading in cryptocurrency XRP after U.S. regulators last week charged associated blockchain firm Ripple with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.

The move by San Francisco-based Coinbase comes as the firm is preparing for a stock market listing and has confidentially applied with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public. It would be the first major U.S. crypto exchange to list on the stock market.

Coinbase said trading in XRP moved into limit only from 2:30 p.m. Pacific time on Monday, and would be fully suspended on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. (https://bit.ly/3hrhLpu)

The SEC has charged two Ripple executives for personal gains they received from the offering. (https://reut.rs/2Jq20Cq)

Ripple created and sold XRP, the third-biggest cryptocurrency by market value.

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is one of the most well-known cryptocurrency platforms globally and has more than 35 million users in more than 100 countries.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

