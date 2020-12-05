Coinbase to Support Spark Token Airdrop to XRP Holders

Coinbase announced Saturday its plans to support an airdrop that has been seen as a factor in boosting XRP’s price in recent weeks.

The San Francisco-based exchange said in a blog post that Coinbase customers with XRP balances as of midnight UTC on Dec. 12, 2020 will receive Spark tokens from Coinbase at a later date.

Spark is the native token of the Flare Network, a system meant to bring Ethereum-like functionality to the XRP Ledger.

Related: Market Wrap: Bitcoin Dips Below $19,000 as Ether Options Volume Drops

“Flare’s token, Spark is created through what may be the first ever utility fork whereby the origin network, in this case the XRP Ledger, benefits through increased utility,” the team behind the smart-contract project wrote in August.

XRP is up nearly 10% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data.

Follow-up questions to Coinbase were not returned by press time.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.