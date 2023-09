Coinbase to launch new lending platform aimed at large institutional investors

By Jaiveer Shekhawat

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Crytocurrency exchange Coinbase Global COIN.O is launching a digital asset lending platform aimed at large institutional investors, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

Coinbase has raised $57 million for its new crypto-lending platform, a regulatory filing showed.

The crypto industry, which was reeling from several high profile failures, got a boost last week after a three-judge panel ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was wrong in rejecting Grayscale's proposed bitcoin ETF without explaining its reasoning.

Coinbase last month had secured approval to offer cryptocurrency futures to U.S. retail customers, scoring a major regulatory win.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.