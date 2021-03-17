US Markets
COIN

Coinbase to float about 114.9 million shares in U.S. listing

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published

Coinbase said on Wednesday it had registered about 114.9 million shares for its direct listing on the Nasdaq, setting the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange up for the highest-profile listing from a firm primarily focused on digital currency.

Adds details on listing, background

March 17 (Reuters) - Coinbase said on Wednesday it had registered about 114.9 million shares for its direct listing on the Nasdaq, setting the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange up for the highest-profile listing from a firm primarily focused on digital currency.

Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O, among the most well-known cryptocurrency platforms globally, said in December it had confidentially applied with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

A successful listing by Coinbase would represent a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates, vying for mainstream endorsement for a sector which has struggled to win the trust of mainstream investors, regulators and the general public. (https://bit.ly/2OKn1KC)

It could also be seen as a tacit regulatory approval of assets traded on Coinbase's platform. The company has more than 43 million users in more than 100 countries.

San Francisco-based Coinbase's potential listing comes as bitcoin BTC=BTSP hit a record high of $61,781.83 on Saturday. The price of the currency has fallen since then as investors consolidated gains and amid plans by India to ban cryptocurrencies.

A regulatory filing last month which provided the first detailed look at Coinbase's finances, since it was founded in 2012, showed it had swung to a profit last year as bitcoin surged.

A clutch of other crypto firms including Cipher Mining Inc are pushing ahead with listing plans despite regulatory uncertainty.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COIN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular