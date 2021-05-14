Coinbase to Add Dogecoin to Its Platform Within Weeks

As if Elon Musk talking about Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) on Saturday Night Live wasn't enough, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) says it will be adding the cryptocurrency to its platform within the next few weeks.

Because Coinbase is the largest crypto exchange in the U.S., the addition of Dogecoin could increase the volume of trading in the cryptocurrency, and its volatility. Not that it's needed much encouragement to ping-pong higher and lower in value any given day.

And Musk was still talking up Dogecoin, too.

Image source: Getty Images.

The CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) caused most cryptocurrencies to plummet when he announced the car company would no longer accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment because of concerns about the environmental impact of mining the currency.

Yet later that day, Musk tweeted he was working with Dogecoin developers to improve the efficiency of transactions, helping to lift the price of the crypto.

Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2021

Some question who Musk would be working with, claiming Dogecoin has no developers, and allege he is manipulating the cryptocurrency market with his commentary that sends values soaring or falling.

Coinbase adding Dogecoin within the next six to eight weeks, however, would be a more solid display of support, though trading cryptocurrencies is highly speculative. Because Dogecoin began as a joke sparked by an internet meme, some would argue it is more speculative than others.

Indicative of that, the price of Dogecoin soared 30% to $0.54, though that's still 24% below the peak it hit last week ahead of Musk's SNL appearance.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dogecoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bitcoin and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.