Coinbase Thriving in the Crypto Bear Market

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) was one of the earliest tech companies to cut costs when the market turned and that's paying off now. The company is now generating positive free cash flow despite the crypto winter and is well positioned when blockchain development improves.

In this video, Travis Hoium goes through the company's latest numbers and shows why Coinbase is growing in all the right places.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 8, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 11, 2023.

