Coinbase Taps Marcus Hughes as New Eurozone Chief

Coinbase is shuffling the top of its European operations: Marcus Hughes is in as chief, and Zeeshan Feroz is out.

Hughes, a two-year veteran of the crypto exchange who had taken over Coinbaseâs international legal team earlier this month, will replace Feroz, according to a Tuesday blog post.

Coinbase said Hughes will oversee its continued scaling in Europe. That means more product rollouts and more exchange features, Coinbase said. It secured an all-important Irish e-money license in October.

Feroz, who had run Coinbase UK and Ireland (effectively acting as eurozone chief) since 2017, is not exiting completely, however. He is staying on as a âstrategic consultantâ for Coinbase, the blog post said.

