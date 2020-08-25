Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Taps Marcus Hughes as New Eurozone Chief

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
(Shutterstock)

Coinbase is shuffling the top of its European operations: Marcus Hughes is in as chief, and Zeeshan Feroz is out.

  • Hughes, a two-year veteran of the crypto exchange who had taken over Coinbaseâs international legal team earlier this month, will replace Feroz, according to a Tuesday blog post.
  • Coinbase said Hughes will oversee its continued scaling in Europe. That means more product rollouts and more exchange features, Coinbase said. It secured an all-important Irish e-money license in October.
  • Feroz, who had run Coinbase UK and Ireland (effectively acting as eurozone chief) since 2017, is not exiting completely, however. He is staying on as a âstrategic consultantâ for Coinbase, the blog post said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

