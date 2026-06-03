Coinbase Taps India's Crypto Market With INR Integration?

Coinbase Global COIN has deepened its presence in India by introducing direct INR deposit and withdrawal capabilities, along with access to spot and perpetual futures trading. The launch makes Coinbase products and services fully accessible to India’s retail investors and positions the company to capitalize on one of the world's largest and fastest-growing crypto markets.



Through direct integration with India's banking network via IMPS, users can seamlessly transfer funds between their bank accounts and Coinbase. By eliminating reliance on peer-to-peer transactions and third-party intermediaries, Coinbase can significantly improve the user experience while establishing one of the first scalable INR on- and off-ramp solutions offered by a major global crypto exchange. This should drive user growth, increase trading volumes and expand revenue opportunities across spot trading, derivatives, custody and Web3 services.



Coinbase has also strengthened its regulatory foundation by registering with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND), providing greater clarity on compliance and reducing operational uncertainty.



India remains an attractive long-term growth market due to its expanding crypto user base, strong developer talent pool and increasing blockchain adoption. Coinbase has already demonstrated commitment to the region through investments such as CoinDCX, a leading crypto exchange serving India and the Middle East.



Beyond its exchange business, Coinbase is building a broader ecosystem through Base, its Layer-2 blockchain network, developer incentives and venture investments. This strategy allows the company to participate in multiple segments of the crypto value chain, creating opportunities to benefit not only from trading activity but also from the long-term growth of blockchain infrastructure, decentralized applications, and developer innovation in India and beyond.

What About COIN’s Peers?

Circle Internet Group’s CRCL international expansion strengthened its position as a global fintech powerhouse. By expanding its footprint across Europe, Asia and Latin America, Circle has gained stronger access to regulated digital markets. By accelerating global USDC adoption, Circle positions itself for sustained growth and leadership in the rapidly evolving digital financial ecosystem.



Robinhood Markets’ HOOD international expansion enables it to tap into rising global retail investing demand. By establishing operations in the U.K. and Asia, Robinhood broadens revenue streams and reduces reliance on U.S. markets. With strategic acquisitions and regional hubs, Robinhood is well-positioned for sustained growth and a stronger presence in the global fintech landscape.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have lost 22.3% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 68.52, significantly above the industry average of 12.11.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s second-quarter 2026 and third-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved south in the last 30 days. The consensus estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has moved south but the same for 2027 has moved north in the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2026 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year decreases. Nonetheless, the consensus estimate for 2027 revenues and earnings indicates an increase.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.