Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Taps Former Facebook Lawyer to Head Legal Team

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Former Facebook deputy general counsel Paul Grewal is joining Coinbase as its new chief legal officer. (Coinbase)

Coinbase has hired a former U.S. magistrate judge and Facebook legal alum to lead the cryptocurrency exchange giantâs legal team.

  • On Wednesday, the San Francisco crypto company announced Paul Grewal, a former judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, will take over Coinbaseâs global legal operations as chief legal officer.
  • Grewal most recently served as vice president and deputy general counsel for Facebook. Before that, he spent five years as a magistrate judge presiding over tech giantsâ courtroom battles, including separate lawsuits concerning Apple and Google.
  • Grewal âearned the trust of companies and individuals alike for his objectivity and deep understanding of complex technological issues,â Coinbase COO Emilie Choi said in a blog post announcement.
  • Coinbaseâs previous chief legal officer, Brian Brooks, left the company in March to join the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the U.S. banking regulator. Brooks now heads the OCC on an interim basis.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular