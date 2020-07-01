Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Takes Over Servicing for 21Shares' Bitcoin ETP, Displaces Kingdom Trust

Coinbase Custody CEO Sam McIngvale speaks at Invest: NYC 2019.

21Shares has replaced Kingdom Trust with Coinbase Custody as the main custodian for the assets underlying its bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP.)

  • Announced Wednesday, Coinbase Custody will secure assets used in 21Sharesâ Bitcoin ETP in an offline storage solution.
  • South Dakota-regulated Kingdom Trust had custodied the Bitcoin ETP since its launch in February 2019.
  • 21Sharesâ managing director Laurent Kssis told CoinDesk the firm plans to use Coinbase Custody for more ETPs, including some new ones, in the future.
  • Coinbase Custody has been used, alongside Kingdom Trust, as the custody solution for the Bitwise Index since June 2019.
  • CoinDesk has learned Coinbase, which is headquartered in San Francisco, may soon store other ETP assets that are currently in the vaults of Kingdom Trust.
  • âThere are other ETP providers in the pipeline, but they are not public yet so I wonât be able to share at this time,â said Jacelyn Sales, an external spokesperson for Coinbase Custody, to CoinDesk.
  • The Bitcoin ETP is traded on SIX Swiss Exchange and Boerse Stuttgart and, starting Thursday, Deutsche Boerse â Europeâs third-largest stock exchange.

