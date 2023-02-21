US Markets
Coinbase swings to quarterly loss as crypto winter hits trading volumes

February 21, 2023 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O reported a loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, as trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange came under pressure from an industry-wide downturn triggered by a string of high-profile bankruptcies.

The market for digital assets has suffered from dour sentiment over the last year, as investors shunned risky assets amid spiraling market volatility and worries of an upcoming recession.

But the biggest blow to the sector came from the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's major crypto exchange FTX in November. The collapse has since drawn tough global regulatory scrutiny on companies operating in the crypto sector and fueled worries of a contagion hitting other firms.

The company reported net revenue of $605 million in the quarter, compared with $2.49 billion a year earlier.

Coinbase reported a net loss of $557 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $840 million a year earlier.

