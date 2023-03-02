US Markets
COIN

Coinbase stops initiating payments to or from Silvergate

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 02, 2023 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background on Silvergate

March 2 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O said on Thursday it was no longer accepting or initiating payments to or from troubled lender Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N.

The decision comes a day after Silvergate warned about the viability of its business, saying it was "evaluating its ability to continue as a going concern."

Earlier this month, the bank reported a $1 billion loss for the fourth quarter as investors raced to withdraw deposits in the wake of crypto exchange FTX's bankruptcy,

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
SI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.