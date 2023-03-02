Coinbase stops initiating payments to or from Silvergate

Adds background on Silvergate

March 2 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O said on Thursday it was no longer accepting or initiating payments to or from troubled lender Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N.

The decision comes a day after Silvergate warned about the viability of its business, saying it was "evaluating its ability to continue as a going concern."

Earlier this month, the bank reported a $1 billion loss for the fourth quarter as investors raced to withdraw deposits in the wake of crypto exchange FTX's bankruptcy,

