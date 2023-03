March 2 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O said on Thursday it was no longer accepting or initiating payments to or from troubled lender Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

