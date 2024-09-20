Coinbase Stock Declines 36% in 6 Months: Is This a Buying Opportunity?

With Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN experiencing a sharp 36% drop over the past six months, investors might be wondering whether this represents an opportune moment to invest in the stock. The industry only saw a 1% decline during this same period.

The stock recently closed at $168.24, 41% below its 52-week high of $283.48, and is currently trading beneath its 50-day moving average, signaling negative investor sentiment.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In comparison, COIN’s financial transaction services peers have fared well. OppFi OPFI has risen 72.8%, while Fidelity National Information Services FIS has gained 16.8% during the same period.

Given this steep correction, it’s important to assess whether COIN's current price level offers a potential buying opportunity. Let's delve into the company's business model and financial health to gain a clearer perspective.

Coinbase's Resilient Business Model

Coinbase's reliance on trading volumes has historically made the company vulnerable during downturns in the cryptocurrency market. Recognizing this, it shifted its strategy toward a subscription-based model, enabling it to maintain positive EBITDA in all market conditions for the last six consecutive quarters. This strategic shift has fortified the company’s revenue streams and cost structure, though broader adoption remains critical to its future growth.

A significant catalyst for wider adoption lies in USDC, a stablecoin that could play a vital role in driving crypto utility. Coinbase has made the BTC/USDC trading pair a key offering on its international exchange, aiming to position it as a foundational asset for global traders. Moreover, the company is making strides to comply with the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations in Europe, aiming to differentiate USDC from other stablecoins and boost demand across the European market. Compliance with MiCA would enable Coinbase to expand its offerings throughout the European Union, bypassing the need for country-specific regulatory approvals.

In addition to these efforts, Coinbase is seeking a Markets in Financial Instruments Directive license, which would allow the company to offer futures and options on crypto assets. Another key focus is the expansion of its prime financing services, especially for ETF providers, which would enable institutions to trade Bitcoin as part of ETF settlements and use their holdings as collateral for loans. This underscores Coinbase’s ambition to cater to institutional clients by providing a robust infrastructure for digital asset trading and margin services.

COIN’s Promising Financial Performance

Despite a challenging macro environment, Coinbase’s financial performance shows promising signs of resilience. While trading volume declined 28% sequentially in the second quarter of 2024, the company’s EBITDA margin held steady. This was largely driven by 17% sequential growth in subscription and service revenues.

Coinbase’s liquidity position remains strong, with a current ratio of 1.15 at the end of the second quarter, surpassing the industry average of 1.03. This healthy liquidity provides the company with the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives and expand its service offerings.

COIN’s Challenges: Crypto Volatility and Cybersecurity Risks

Despite these positive developments, Coinbase faces significant risks, primarily due to the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices. The highly liquid nature of Bitcoin and alternative coins means that market sentiment can shift rapidly, creating the potential for sharp price swings. Furthermore, there remains the risk that regulatory or technological setbacks could hinder the broader adoption of crypto assets.

Coinbase also relies on new and largely untested technologies, such as Base, its layer-2 Ethereum network designed to reduce fees. Any significant malfunction or failure in these technologies could pose a substantial risk to the company's overall operations. Additionally, as a custodian of client assets, Coinbase is a prime target for cyberattacks, making it critical for the company to maintain robust cybersecurity measures to protect client funds and sensitive information.

COIN’s Valuation Concerns and Downward Estimate Revisions

Despite the recent downturn, Coinbase's stock remains overvalued relative to its industry peers. The stock is trading at a forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 57.91X compared to the industry average of 23.07X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Similarly, its forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S) ratio stands at 7.96X, slightly higher than the industry average of 7.14X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Moreover, analysts have revised their earnings estimates for Coinbase downward in recent months. Over the past 60 days, four estimates for 2024 earnings have been revised downward, while only one estimate has been revised upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has dropped by 20.6% during this time frame. For 2025, the outlook is even more pessimistic, with six downward revisions and no upward revisions, leading to a 32.9% decline in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in that year.

Buying Opportunity is Yet to Emerge

While Coinbase has made substantial progress in diversifying its revenue streams and expanding its offerings, the stock remains overvalued, and the outlook for earnings growth is uncertain due to downward estimate revisions. The company’s exposure to the volatile cryptocurrency market, coupled with the risks associated with untested technologies and cybersecurity concerns, further complicates the investment outlook. However, Coinbase’s strong liquidity position and strategic moves toward institutional services provide a solid foundation for future growth.

Given these factors, investors should wait for further clarity on the company’s earnings prospects and regulatory developments before making any significant moves.

COIN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.