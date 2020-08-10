Coinbase Snags Lyft Engineering Executive Manish Gupta
Coinbase has hired Manish Gupta to lead its engineering team as the cryptocurrency exchange reportedly eyes going public.
- CEO Brian Armstrong cited need to build ânew crypto-native products and servicesâ and its pivot to a âremote-first cultureâ in his Monday hiring announcement. But he was coy on specific projects for Coinbaseâs new vice president of engineering.
- Gupta, a longtime Silicon Valley tech engineer, previously ran ridesharing company Lyftâs backend operations for two years. Before that he spent 16 climbing the ranks at Google Ads.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
