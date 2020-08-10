Coinbase Snags Lyft Engineering Executive Manish Gupta

Coinbase has hired Manish Gupta to lead its engineering team as the cryptocurrency exchange reportedly eyes going public.

CEO Brian Armstrong cited need to build ânew crypto-native products and servicesâ and its pivot to a âremote-first cultureâ in his Monday hiring announcement. But he was coy on specific projects for Coinbaseâs new vice president of engineering.

Gupta, a longtime Silicon Valley tech engineer, previously ran ridesharing company Lyftâs backend operations for two years. Before that he spent 16 climbing the ranks at Google Ads.

