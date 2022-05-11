Coinbase Shares Poor Earnings and Warns That Bankruptcy Could Wipe User Funds

Coinbase shared its disappointing earnings during the year’s first quarter, reporting big losses and warning users that the coins they hold with Coinbase could be forfeited in the event of the company’s bankruptcy. This announcement flies in the face of users’ trust, declaring that the assets they have entrusted to Coinbase will not be actively protected by the company during bankruptcy.

The law is not entirely clear on this dilemma, as digital currency is an emerging field with many complex qualities. While some of the company’s leadership is assuring users that bankruptcy is unlikely, Coinbase’s declaration could see many users transitioning away from services like Coinbase Wallet and other exchange-controlled methods of storing cryptocurrency for fear of losing claim to their coins.

Coinbase keys

Coinbase attempts to make account management easy for the user by holding onto their wallet’s private keys for them, and permitting them access through a simple password. Some users prefer this, as the responsibility of holding onto a private key can be rather daunting. If you lose it, you could lose access to your coins. With Coinbase, you do not need to worry about losing your private key. Giving Coinbase this responsibility, however, comes at a cost. By allowing Coinbase to hold your private key, Coinbase has the final say when it comes to your account’s access. The ultimate control over your account no longer belongs to you, even though it might be your money in that account. With Coinbase’s new announcement regarding bankruptcy, many investors who started their crypto investments with Coinbase are encouraged to take back control over their own coins or risk losing them.

Ease now, loss later

Because of the uncertainty around cryptocurrency laws, Coinbase’s potential bankruptcy could result in many different outcomes. There is a chance that users’ coins could become part of the settlement, leaving them with no claim to their own currency. While some users have opted for the ease-of-access that Coinbase has offered by controlling their keys, this ease could soon result in coin loss. In order to ensure the safety of their crypto, Coinbase users should hold their own coins in secure cold storage wallets for maximum security.

The bottom line

As Coinbase announces its uncertainty about their users’ coins should it go bankrupt, many users are given a very tangible reason to take control over their wallets. The loss of users’ coins due to Coinbase’s bankruptcy is only one potential future of many, yet the fact that the company is openly proclaiming this possibility is giving users cause for concern. Many faithful users of exchange-managed crypto wallets could see a decrease in their user bases, as many transfer their coins to their own wallets for safekeeping. This might involve some extra effort on the part of coin holders, but it would ensure that those users maintain the control over access to their coins.

Want to begin storing cryptocurrency yourself, but need a place to start? Check out our beginner’s guide to storing cryptocurrency to start stashing now!

Earn a $100 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $100 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.