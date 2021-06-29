Coinbase Set to List Every Crypto Asset

Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, plans to expand internationally and seeks to list every crypto on its exchange.

The expansion strategy comes after Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong expressed caution over the increasing competition, saying that the rapid expansion of the crypto-economy is posing challenges for future growth prospects.

Founded in 2012, the provider of financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy, has aggressively been spending on development and technology initiatives to keep ahead of its competitors in the fastest-growing market. In the March quarter, the company spent $184 million on technology and development and $118 million in sales and marketing, up sharply from $47 million and $9.9 million in the year-ago period.

Coinbase said in shareholders' letter: “Competition is increasing as new market entrants join the crypto-economy every month. Our competitors are supporting certain crypto assets that are experiencing large trading volume and growth in market capitalization that we do not currently support, as well as offering new products and services that we do not offer. We welcome these challenges as they indicate that the market we serve is growing rapidly, but we also have to continue to move quickly to address them, and that inspires us towards action and growth.”

Let’s start digging into Coinbase’s growth strategies:

Coinbase is expanding internationally

Coinbase was valued at around $85 billion when it went public in April, and it plans to reach new international markets to capitalize on the crypto boom.

After months of hard work, the company announced that German financial watchdog German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) granted a license to Coinbase Germany (GmbH) for crypto trading and custody, which is a big milestone in its international expansion journey. With that, Coinbase became the first company to offer trading and crypto custody services in Germany.

“This marks another important step in our international journey, and we look forward to collaborating with other regulators around the world to enable the crypto ecosystem to expand,” Marcus Hughes, Coinbase’s managing director for Europe, said.

Germany, the world's fourth-largest economy based on GDP, is the only European country that introduced a full regulatory framework for cryptocurrency platforms. The company plans to launch its products and services in Germany in the coming weeks.

CEO says he will be listing every crypto asset

In an announcement, CEO Armstrong announced that Coinbase is working on listing every crypto asset that is legal, adding that it will likely launch a review system for coin ratings to help new investors. Furthermore, Armstrong has made it clear that the exchange will remain unbiased.

"Outside of our listing standards (for safety/legality), we don't offer an opinion on the value of each asset,” he said. “We are asset agnostic, because we believe in free markets and that consumers should have a choice in the crypto-economy. This is how we'll have the most innovation.”

The pace of new coin additions has been gaining momentum over the past couple of years. In 2017, the crypto exchange supported only four coins. Now, it is supporting 63 crypto coins, including stable coins.

A few weeks ago, Coinbase added the famous meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin to its list. The company even announced plans to give away $1.2 million in Dogecoin to encourage users to take advantage of its newest crypto trading option. In addition to Dogecoin, Barnbridge (BOND), Livepeer (LPT) and Quant (QNT) were also added to its roster a couple of days ago. However, there are still thousands of coins waiting to be listed on one of the world’s largest exchanges.

Expansion and coins listing will further fuel financial growth

With the launch of new products and services, along with its geographic expansion plans, Coinbase expects robust growth in its financial numbers.

Its expansion strategies have worked in the past quarter. In the first quarter, Coinbase generated $771 million in profits, 20 times from the prior-year period. Its first-quarter revenue surged to $1.8 billion, substantially higher from $191 million in the year-ago period.

The company ended the first quarter with 56 million verified users, including more than 134,000 ecosystem partners and 8,000 institutions. Retail MTUs doubled in the first quarter to 6.1 million compared to the December quarter of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.