Coinbase Senior Software Engineer Left This Week, Unclear if Departure Linked to New Policy

Andrei Anisimov, whose LinkedIn profile still describes him as a Ã¢ÂÂSenior Software EngineerÃ¢ÂÂ at Coinbase, tweeted Saturday that this had been his last week at the cryptocurrency exchange. At press time it wasnÃ¢ÂÂt clear whether Anisimov was one of the 60 people who accepted a severance package that was offered this week.

In a company-wide memo obtained earlier this week by CoinDesk, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong informed employees that 5% of the companyÃ¢ÂÂs 1,200-person workforce had accepted theÃÂ severance packageÃÂ offered last week.ÃÂ

The severance offer was made in response to disagreement about ArmstrongÃ¢ÂÂs recent statement that his companyÃ¢ÂÂs policy was not to engage in Ã¢ÂÂbroader societal issuesÃ¢ÂÂ or entertain employee discussions about it.

According to LinkedIn, Anisimov had been with the exchange for just over a year.

A direct message to him via Twitter seeking comment was read but not immediately responded to. In another Tweet he praised his former company, saying, Ã¢ÂÂIf youÃ¢ÂÂre thinking of joining Coinbase Ã¢ÂÂ donÃ¢ÂÂt hesitate, itÃ¢ÂÂll be worth it.Ã¢ÂÂ

Read more: 5% of Coinbase Employees Take Severance Offer Over Ã¢ÂÂApoliticalÃ¢ÂÂ Stance

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.