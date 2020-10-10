Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Senior Software Engineer Left This Week, Unclear if Departure Linked to New Policy

Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Rosetta would query coin balances on blocks, among other features the exchange requires to meet security and user needs. (CoinDesk archives)

Andrei Anisimov, whose LinkedIn profile still describes him as a Ã¢ÂÂSenior Software EngineerÃ¢ÂÂ at Coinbase, tweeted Saturday that this had been his last week at the cryptocurrency exchange. At press time it wasnÃ¢ÂÂt clear whether Anisimov was one of the 60 people who accepted a severance package that was offered this week.

  • In a company-wide memo obtained earlier this week by CoinDesk, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong informed employees that 5% of the companyÃ¢ÂÂs 1,200-person workforce had accepted theÃÂ severance packageÃÂ offered last week.ÃÂ 
  • The severance offer was made in response to disagreement about ArmstrongÃ¢ÂÂs recent statement that his companyÃ¢ÂÂs policy was not to engage in Ã¢ÂÂbroader societal issuesÃ¢ÂÂ or entertain employee discussions about it.
  • According to LinkedIn, Anisimov had been with the exchange for just over a year.
  • A direct message to him via Twitter seeking comment was read but not immediately responded to. In another Tweet he praised his former company, saying, Ã¢ÂÂIf youÃ¢ÂÂre thinking of joining Coinbase Ã¢ÂÂ donÃ¢ÂÂt hesitate, itÃ¢ÂÂll be worth it.Ã¢ÂÂ

Read more: 5% of Coinbase Employees Take Severance Offer Over Ã¢ÂÂApoliticalÃ¢ÂÂ Stance

