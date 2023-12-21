Coinbase secures crypto license in France amid broader global push

Changes sourcing in paragraphs 1-2, adds background in paragraph 4

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global COIN.Osecured registration with the French markets regulator on Thursday, as it seeks to expand globally under its Go Deep, Go Broad strategy.

France's AMF watchdog has given Coinbase virtual asset service provider (VASP) approval, a green light for the company to operate digital currency services. Registration will allow Coinbase to offer its full suite of retail, institutional and ecosystem products and services to users in the country.

"Achieving VASP status in France allows us to continue to grow globally in the best possible way, onboarding the next one billion people into crypto, while ensuring consumers' assets are secure and that compliance is prioritized," said Daniel Seifert, vice president and regional managing director, EMEA, at Coinbase.

Coinbase had also said earlier this year it was in discussions with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority in the Abu Dhabi Global Market over a potential license for a regulated exchange.

Looking to increase its footprint in European markets, the company has been in the process of expanding in Italy, Spain and France since last year.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Pooja Desai)

