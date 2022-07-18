Coinbase secures crypto asset service provider approval in Italy

July 18 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O secured approval from Italian regulators to provide ongoing crypto services to customers in Italy, the cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog on Monday.

