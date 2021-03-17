Coinbase Registers 114.9M Shares for Public Listing
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has filed an amended prospectus for its much-anticipated public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The S-1a form, published Wednesday, states that Coinbase plans the resale of 114,850,769 shares of Class A common stock for a proposed maximum offering price of $943,218,155.
- That value is a guide only, since it will depend on the pricing of the shares at the time of the offering.
- The offering would take place on the Nasdaq Global Select Market with the ticker symbol “COIN.”
- No date has been provided for the offering in the filing, though it is expected within weeks.
- The company will be treated as an “emerging growth company.”
- Bloomberg has put the firm’s valuation at near $100 billion.
- In financial details provided in the prospectus, the exchange says it took $1.14 billion in net revenue for 2020 and held assets worth $90.3 billion. It now has 43 million verified users.
- As reported by CoinDesk previously, the firm’s prospectus provides a long list of risk factors, including decentralized exchanges and the identify of bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto being revealed.
- Rumors first emerged Coinbase was exploring a direct listing on a U.S. stock exchange last summer, though the company didn’t confirm the news until December.
See also: Coinbase Is Going Public: Everything You Need to Know
