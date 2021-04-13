US Markets
Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut

Echo Wang Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 per share for Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O, projecting a value for the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange at $49.19 billion ahead of its landmark stock market debut on Wednesday.

The reference price is not an offering price for investors to purchase shares, but rather a benchmark for performance when the stock starts trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Wednesday.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

