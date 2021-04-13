Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 per share for Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O, projecting a value for the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange at $49.19 billion ahead of its landmark stock market debut on Wednesday.

The reference price is not an offering price for investors to purchase shares, but rather a benchmark for performance when the stock starts trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Echo Wang Editing by Chris Reese)

