Coinbase Reaches $85.7 Billion Valuation After First Day Of Trading

After its first day of trading as a publicly-listed company, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase settled at a $85.7 billion valuation.

Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase settled at an $85 billion valuation following its first day of public trading on Nasdaq, per The Wall Street Journal.

“Shares of Coinbase, the first major bitcoin-focused company to test the U.S. public market, opened at $381 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market,” according to the report. “They rose as high as $429.54 in the first few minutes of trading and ended the session at $328.28.”

Coinbase had set a reference price of $250 the day before, but the session-ending share price multiplied by the 261.3 million shares of common stock gave it a valuation of a little more than $85 billion.

Founded in 2012, Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, as one of the few pioneering Bitcoin exchanges, Coinbase has grown to have more than 1,000 employees and about 56 million customers. A 2018 valuation gave Coinbase a value of merely $6 billion.

Rather than follow the convention of listing the stock in an initial public offering (IPO), Coinbase listed directly, allowing it to gain a lot more from the listing.

“To a lot of people, crypto still seems like a sideshow,” D.A. Davidson, an analyst and early Bitcoin adaptor, told The Wall Street Journal. “Once you have a $100-billion-market-cap company that all they do is buy and sell crypto, it’s going to be the epiphany for everyone that this is real.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.