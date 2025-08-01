Coinbase Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Volumes Rise Y/Y

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN reported second-quarter 2025 net operating earnings per share of 12 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 89.9%. The bottom line decreased 88.8% year over year.



COIN witnessed lower crypto volatility and lower transaction revenue in the quarter while operating expenses increased.

Operational Update

Total trading volume increased 4.9% year over year to 237 million in the reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 235 million.



Total revenues of $1.5 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. The top line, however, increased 3.2% year over year on higher transaction revenues, subscription and services revenues and other revenues.

Coinbase Global, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Coinbase Global, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Coinbase Global, Inc. Quote

Total transaction revenues decreased 2.1% year over year to $764.3 million in the quarter. The decline was due to lower consumer transaction revenues as well as institutional transaction revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $795 million.



Total subscription and services revenues increased 9.5% year over year to $655.8 million in the reported quarter. The growth was driven by higher stablecoin revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $692 million.



Total operating expenses increased 37.5% to $1.5 billion in the quarter due to higher transaction expense, technology and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses as well as other operating expense.



Adjusted EBITDA was $512 million in the reported quarter, which fell 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

Coinbase exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $7.5 billion as of June 30, 2025, down 11.8% from 2024-end.



As of June 30, 2025, long-term debt increased 62.6% from 2024-end to $2.9 billion.



Shareholders' equity was $12.1 billion at second-quarter 2025-end, up 17.7% from 2024-end.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $145.7 million in first-half 2025, a drop of 83.7% year over year.

Q3 2025 Outlook

Coinbase expects subscription and services revenues to be in the range of $665-$745 million, driven primarily by higher average crypto prices and stablecoin revenues.



Transaction expenses are expected to be in the mid-teens as a percent of net revenues.



Coinbase expects technology and development and general and administrative expenses to be in the range of $800-$850 million, driven by headcount growth to support international expansion, new product initiatives and strengthening of customer support & security functions.



Coinbase expects sales and marketing expenses to increase quarter over quarter to $190-$290 million, driven by potential variability in performance marketing and customer USDC balances in Coinbase products, which drive USDC reward.

Zacks Rank

COIN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Releases

American Express Company AXP reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $4.08, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7%. The bottom line climbed 17% year over year. Total revenues net of interest expense amounted to $17.9 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. The top line improved 9% year over year in the quarter under review.



Network volumes of $472 billion rose 7% year over year in the second quarter, driven by higher U.S. consumer spending. Total interest income of $6.3 billion increased 8% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 0.4%.



American Express still anticipates revenues to increase between 8% and 10% in 2025 from the 2024 level of $65.9 billion. Management expects EPS in the range of $15-$15.50, the midpoint of which indicates an improvement of 8.9% from the 2024 level of $14.01.



Bread Financial Holdings’ BFH operating income of $3.14 per share for the second quarter of 2025 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 69.7%. The bottom line improved 18% year over year. Revenues decreased 1.1% year over year to $929 million. The top line also missed the consensus estimate by 0.9%.



Credit sales of $6.8 billion increased 4%, driven by new partner growth and increased general-purpose spending. Our estimate was $6.6 billion. Average loans of $17.7 billion decreased 1%.



Management estimates average receivables to be flat to slightly down from 2024. It expects average credit card and other loans to be flat to slightly down from the 2024 level. Total revenues are estimated to be flat year over year. The net loss rate is guided in the range of 7.8-7.9%.



Virtu Financial’s VIRT second-quarter operating income of $1.53 per share for the second quarter of 2025 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. The bottom line improved 84.3% year over year. Revenues increased 47.5% year over year to $929 million. The top line also beat the consensus estimate by 9.4%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 69.8% to $369.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 65.1% expanded 860 bps year over year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.