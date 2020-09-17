Coinbase Pro Lists Uniswap’s New Token Just Hours After Launch
Most projects wait months, years even, for a Coinbase listing, but DeFi protocol Uniswap has had its new UNI token added to the exchangeâs Pro trading platform just hours after launching.
- Coinbase announced Thursday morning that it would begin accepting UNI deposits immediately, with trading beginning as soon as thereâs sufficient liquidity.
- UNI will be tradable against the U.S. dollar in all Coinbaseâs covered jurisdictions except New York.
- Coinbase has not yet said whether UNI will be made available on its retail-orientated platform.
- Launched in 2018, Uniswap is one of the pioneers of a new type of trading platform that uses smart contract-based liquidity pools to spot prices and facilitate trades, also known as âswaps.â
- Called an automated market maker (AMM) protocol â users become liquidity providers on Uniswap by depositing digital assets into the pools, receiving interest, and a cut of transaction fees in return.
- Coinbase, on the other hand, uses the more traditional order book format â where a userâs trade is matched up against a list, or book, of buys and sells, and executed at the best available price.
- Uniswap announced late last night that it would issue a billion UNI tokens to founders, team members and the community over the next four years.
- Per a release, the token will be used to power on-chain governance decisions.
- A governance token that gives users a role in running the protocol might be a move to prevent a flow of tokens and liquidity going to rival SushiSwap.
- Approximately $830 million-worth of crypto moved over to SushiSwap last week.
- Out of the two AMM exchanges, SushiSwap is generally considered to be more decentralized.
See also: Coinbase Effect Hits DeFi as yEarnâs YFI Token Surges 10% on Pro Listing News
Related Stories
- New Bitcoin Options App Raises $4.7M in Round Led by Pantera Capital
- Gibraltar Updates Distributed Ledger Guidance to Match FATF Crypto Rules
- Ethereumâs Pending Transactions Jump 30% After Uniswapâs Token Claim Begins
- Uniswap Launches Governance Token in Bid to Keep Up With Rival AMM SushiSwap
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.