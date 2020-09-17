Coinbase Pro Lists Uniswap’s New Token Just Hours After Launch

Most projects wait months, years even, for a Coinbase listing, but DeFi protocol Uniswap has had its new UNI token added to the exchangeâs Pro trading platform just hours after launching.

Coinbase announced Thursday morning that it would begin accepting UNI deposits immediately, with trading beginning as soon as thereâs sufficient liquidity.

UNI will be tradable against the U.S. dollar in all Coinbaseâs covered jurisdictions except New York.

Coinbase has not yet said whether UNI will be made available on its retail-orientated platform.

Launched in 2018, Uniswap is one of the pioneers of a new type of trading platform that uses smart contract-based liquidity pools to spot prices and facilitate trades, also known as âswaps.â

Called an automated market maker (AMM) protocol â users become liquidity providers on Uniswap by depositing digital assets into the pools, receiving interest, and a cut of transaction fees in return.

Coinbase, on the other hand, uses the more traditional order book format â where a userâs trade is matched up against a list, or book, of buys and sells, and executed at the best available price.

Uniswap announced late last night that it would issue a billion UNI tokens to founders, team members and the community over the next four years.

Per a release, the token will be used to power on-chain governance decisions.

A governance token that gives users a role in running the protocol might be a move to prevent a flow of tokens and liquidity going to rival SushiSwap.

Approximately $830 million-worth of crypto moved over to SushiSwap last week.

Out of the two AMM exchanges, SushiSwap is generally considered to be more decentralized.

