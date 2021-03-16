Coinbase Pro Adds Support for Cardano’s ADA

Coinbase Pro is adding support for Cardano’s ADA, with trading beginning Thursday once sufficient supply of ADA is established on the platform, the exchange said Tuesday.

Trading will start on or after 16:00 UTC (12 p.m. ET) March 18 if liquidity conditions are met.

Coinbase Pro will only support withdrawals to addresses on the Cardano network’s decentralized Shelley hard fork.

Support for addresses using the previous, Byron, version will be enabled shortly, Coinbase added.

Aspiring Ethereum-rival Cardano gained 274% in February. ADA has become the third-most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, leapfrogging bitcoin cash, litecoin and XRP.

ADA was also added to Bloomberg terminals recently, potentially providing a large number of professional traders with exposure to the crypto asset.

At press time, ADA was priced at $1.23, up 17.09% in the past 24 hours, and has a market cap of $39.44 billion.

