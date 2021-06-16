Coinbase Pro Adds Polkadot Listing To Its Lineup

Coinbase, the largest American cryptocurrency exchange platform, has announced the launch of Polkadot (DOT) on Coinbase Pro (COIN).

While the platform will officially enable trading on or after June 16th, 9:00 AM Pacific Time (PT), Coinbase Pro wallets began accepting DOT transfers from users on June 14th. As per the blog release, Coinbase Pro clients will gain access to multiple trading pairs, including DOT/BTC, DOT/USD, DOT/GBP, DOT/USDT, and DOT/EUR once the required liquidity is achieved. (See Coinbase Stock Chart on TipRanks)

These trading pairs will launch in three phases with Coinbase Pro continually assessing market trends: post-only, limit-only, and full trading. Coinbase officials added, “If at any point one of the new order books does not meet our assessment for a healthy and orderly market, we may keep the book in one state for a longer period of time or suspend trading as per our Trading Rules. We will publish tweets from our Coinbase Pro Twitter account as each order book moves through the phases.”

The DOT token isn’t currently available on Coinbase’s mobile app or its website, although the exchange has reassured users that any plan to add DOT will be announced, if and when the feature is enabled outside Coinbase Pro. The platform has also clarified that DOT will be available for clients in all countries where the exchange is licensed to operate, except for Singapore.

Coinbase Pro currently supports 50 cryptocurrencies, including 1inch (1INCH), Ankr (ANKR), Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH), Cardano (ADA), Cartesi (CTSI), Curve DAO Token (CRV), Dogecoin (DOGE), Enjin Coin (ENJ), iExec (RLC), Internet Computer (ICP), Mirror Protocol (MIR), NKN (NKN), Origin Token (OGN), Polygon (MATIC), SKALE (SKL), Storj (STORJ), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Tellor (TRB), Tether (USDT), and more.

Polkadot, an open-source project associated with the Web3 Foundation, enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset. The ecosystem is designed to give consumers the ability to interoperate with other blockchains in the Polkadot network.

The DOT token powers the Polkadot network, serving the purposes of governance, staking, and bonding. Additionally, the holders of DOT tokens perform several key functions within the Polkadot ecosystem, including acting as validators, collators, nominators, and participating in the decision-making process for Polkadot’s future upgrades and changes.

The Polkadot (DOT) listing on Coinbase Pro comes as a huge boost for the fast-rising DOT token. At the time of writing, DOT tokens traded at $24.67, exhibiting a 24-hour volume of $3.13 billion.

Disclosure: Reuben Jackson held no position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at the time of publication.

