Coinbase price target raised to $375 from $290 at Needham

November 18, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Needham analyst John Todaro raised the firm’s price target on Coinbase (COIN) to $375 from $290 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is citing the impact of the “Trump Trade” impact, with SEC Chair transitioning to a pro-crypto regime and the Senate Banking change to pro-crypto, alongside Fed easing in the post BTC halving that world create an attractive set-up that could rival 2021’s crypto upcycle, the analyst tells investors in a research note. U.S. “bitcoin Reserve” and “no tax” on crypto is the “hope” for the space, Needham adds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

