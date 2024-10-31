News & Insights

Stocks
COIN

Coinbase price target raised to $204 from $175 at Barclays

October 31, 2024 — 05:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Coinbase (COIN) to $204 from $175 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA missed estimates and volumes “were just a hair below” but an outsized contribution from low-/no-fee stablecoin pair trading resulted in a more meaningful retail transaction miss, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while the shares could see pressure today, the focus turns back towards the election.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COIN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.