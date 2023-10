Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN.O has chosen Ireland as it's main regulatory and operational hub in the European Union, CNBC reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

